|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.
The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.
Oppau explosion
Compared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture
This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here.
No need for Wikipedia or pasting
All knowledge that above kid
Gotta know ye onions on the sands as No 1 stand by gadge
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
time to prepare for some hard graft that walkie talkie doesn't operate itself yer know ..
Bing Bong Bing Bong Control come back , Radio check please
Loud n clear crocky son what's that big cloud we can see next to the towers
just dropped me wallet fella
caused a bit of a dust storm like
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria
Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning
We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.
Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.
Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationshttps://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/
But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.
You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
towz
|
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria
Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning
We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.
Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.
Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationshttps://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/
But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.
You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz
It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria
Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning
We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.
Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.
Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationshttps://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/
But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.
You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz
It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt
😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........
Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again
#thickasmince
#racist
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
towz
|
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria
Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning
We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.
Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.
Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationshttps://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/
But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.
You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz
It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt
😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........
Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again
#thickasmince
#racist
Raging again, your blood pressure must be through the roof
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA 👎
AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT 👎
You don't think they'd consider 2750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that Hezbollah probably had access to as a risk to Israel?
NO....BEEN STOOD THERE 6 YEARS 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria
Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning
We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.
Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.
Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationshttps://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/
But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.
You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz
It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt
😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........
Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again
#thickasmince
#racist
Raging again, your blood pressure must be through the roof
??????????? WTF?
Hilarious lack of self awareness my CPS dodging friend
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
towz
|
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now
Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge
I worked with many Lebanese lads in Saudi Arabia, they are not stupid at all and wouldn't have been carrying out hot work without the usual controls (standby man, fire extinguisher, flame proof sheeting and so on)
You mean they got transferred to a team not led by you?
As usual oddcunt, you've lost me again. Hope you are well
Its not hard Towz given your low wattage IQ, you have had the entire board lost today with your mental antisemitic ravings
I pity your poor thai takeaway wife and the beating she will get off you tonite Cos the lads on COB have had me life today
Absolute fucking weapon you are
Seek help
|
|
|
|
Logged