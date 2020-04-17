Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎  (Read 1450 times)
towz
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:06:10 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:04:54 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:02:30 PM
Maybe not too far from the truth. Have you ever heard of Mossad?


Yes

they could be reading all this for all you know and pull you out of your tent one night for a chat  sshhh charles

Cool, hello Mossad, admire your work  :pope2:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:08:40 PM »
There would be another massive explosion from your undies if they got hold of you sunshine 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:08:52 PM »
Ton up Lids.

Candy from a baby lad.



 jc
towz
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:09:42 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:08:40 PM
There would be another massive explosion from your undies if they got hold of you sunshine 

I think they've got bigger fish to fry, hopefully  klins
sockets
Welch
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:10:03 PM »
Tin foil Towz made the ton  happen  :alastair: :alastair:
towz
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:10:39 PM »
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster  :mido:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:12:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:10:39 PM
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster  :mido:







 :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:


  You're right Mossad won't be bothering you
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:12:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:10:39 PM
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster  :mido:


And a cunt.




 
towz
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:13:06 PM »
Haven't you got some pallets to shift crocky lad  donkey?  charles
towz
« Reply #109 on: Today at 03:13:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:12:32 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:10:39 PM
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster  :mido:


And a cunt.




 

Agreed  jc
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #110 on: Today at 03:13:50 PM »
 charles
sockets
Welch
« Reply #111 on: Today at 03:17:51 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:13:06 PM
Haven't you got some pallets to shift crocky lad  donkey?  charles









Not at work yet , Night shift tonight, Staying awake now till 7 am tmorra . Don't move pallets about anymore  either  :like:
towz
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:25:14 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:17:51 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:13:06 PM
Haven't you got some pallets to shift crocky lad  donkey?  charles



Not at work yet , Night shift tonight, Staying awake now till 7 am tmorra . Don't move pallets about anymore  either  :like:

Nice one mate :like:, what's the new role?
sockets
Welch
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:28:44 PM »
Stand By Gadge  :like: :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:29:29 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:21:55 AM

Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.

The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.

Oppau explosion

Compared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture

This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here.

 mcl
towz
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:30:21 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:28:44 PM
Stand By Gadge  :like: :like:

Hope you've got plenty of fire extinguishers and you know how to use them  klins
sockets
Welch
« Reply #116 on: Today at 03:33:09 PM »
DONE A COURSE DOWN WILTON 

No 1 stand by gadge on the sands now 
towz
« Reply #117 on: Today at 03:34:07 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:33:09 PM
DONE A COURSE DOWN WILTON 

No 1 stand by gadge on the sands now 

 souey rava klins

 charles
sockets
Welch
« Reply #118 on: Today at 03:35:15 PM »
 mick mick mick


 


 :alf: :alf: :alf:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #119 on: Today at 03:44:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:29:29 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:21:55 AM

Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.

The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.

Oppau explosion

Compared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture

This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here.

 mcl










No need for Wikipedia or pasting  :unlike:

All knowledge that above  kid  :like:

Gotta know ye onions on the sands as No 1 stand by gadge   


towz
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:46:51 PM »
Well done mate, very pleased for you, hope you have a profitable and educational experience and move on to bigger and better things  :like:
Don pepe
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:49:37 PM »
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:52:28 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:44:17 PM

No need for Wikipedia or pasting  :unlike:

All knowledge that above  kid  :like:

Gotta know ye onions on the sands as No 1 stand by gadge   


Ok - sorry for even suggesting it mate.

 jc























Oh.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oppau_explosion

  :wanker:
sockets
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:02:23 PM »
Dam caught out by a school boy error this is as bad as bendy ticket gate  :stairlift:

Ill just blame them bastards down wilton if any one ever mentions it again  lost
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:07:35 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:08:52 PM
Ton up Lids.

Candy from a baby lad.



 jc


YES AND A CERTAIN WINNET SAYS EVERYTHING I POST IS SHITE..... HE'S JUST A JEALOUS GUY  👍
sockets
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:09:42 PM »
time to prepare for some hard graft that walkie talkie doesn't operate itself yer know ..

Bing Bong Bing Bong Control come back , Radio check please


Loud n clear crocky son what's that big cloud we can see next to the towers


just dropped me wallet fella    caused a bit of a dust storm like  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:11:57 PM »
MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA  👎

AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT  👎
El Capitan
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:13:13 PM »
I like this new light-hearted crocket  :bc: :beer:
Oldfield
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:14:45 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria

Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning

We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.

Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.

Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/

But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.

You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz

Squarewheelbike
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:43:09 PM »
Well Trump has declared it's a bomb/terrorist attack. I'll just leave that out there.
towz
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:57:14 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria

Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning

We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.

Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.

Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/

But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.

You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz



It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt
RedSteel
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:07:47 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 
Don pepe
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:43:09 PM
Well Trump has declared it's a bomb/terrorist attack. I'll just leave that out there.

Oh, so now what trump says has some legitimacy  :alf:

Fucking lefties, cant even see theyre a parody of themselves  lost
Don pepe
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:12:17 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:07:47 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 

Might be a market for them now then eh

Crocket - round up yer best lads and head out there - make yerself $1201 a day and out that cunt towz right back in his box  :steptoe:
towz
« Reply #134 on: Today at 05:13:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:11:57 PM
MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA  👎

AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT  👎

You don't think they'd consider 2750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that Hezbollah probably had access to as a risk to Israel?
Oldfield
« Reply #135 on: Today at 05:15:06 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:57:14 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria

Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning

We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.

Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.

Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/

But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.

You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz



It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........


Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again

#thickasmince
#racist
towz
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:15:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:57:14 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria

Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning

We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.

Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.

Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/

But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.

You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz



It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........


Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again

#thickasmince
#racist

Raging again, your blood pressure must be through the roof  charles
kippers
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:26:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:11:57 PM
MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA  👎

AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT  👎

Well said Lids. I'm warming to you  jc
towz
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:31:57 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:07:47 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 

I worked with many Lebanese lads in Saudi Arabia, they are not stupid at all and wouldn't have been carrying out hot work without the usual controls (standby man, fire extinguisher, flame proof sheeting and so on)
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:34:34 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:13:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:11:57 PM
MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA  👎

AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT  👎

You don't think they'd consider 2750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that Hezbollah probably had access to as a risk to Israel?


NO....BEEN STOOD THERE 6 YEARS  👍
Oldfield
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:38:12 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:16:46 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:15:06 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:57:14 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria

Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning

We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.

Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.

Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/

But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.

You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz



It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........


Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again

#thickasmince
#racist

Raging again, your blood pressure must be through the roof  charles

??????????? WTF?

Hilarious lack of self awareness my CPS dodging friend

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Oldfield
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:39:19 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:31:57 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:07:47 PM
Quote from: Don
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 

I worked with many Lebanese lads in Saudi Arabia, they are not stupid at all and wouldn't have been carrying out hot work without the usual controls (standby man, fire extinguisher, flame proof sheeting and so on)

You mean they got transferred to a team not led by you?

 monkey :basil:
towz
« Reply #142 on: Today at 05:43:43 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:39:19 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:31:57 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:07:47 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 

I worked with many Lebanese lads in Saudi Arabia, they are not stupid at all and wouldn't have been carrying out hot work without the usual controls (standby man, fire extinguisher, flame proof sheeting and so on)

You mean they got transferred to a team not led by you?

 monkey :basil:

As usual oddcunt, you've lost me again. Hope you are well  jc
Oldfield
« Reply #143 on: Today at 05:50:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:43:43 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:39:19 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:31:57 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:07:47 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 

I worked with many Lebanese lads in Saudi Arabia, they are not stupid at all and wouldn't have been carrying out hot work without the usual controls (standby man, fire extinguisher, flame proof sheeting and so on)

You mean they got transferred to a team not led by you?

 monkey :basil:

As usual oddcunt, you've lost me again. Hope you are well  jc

Its not hard Towz given your low wattage IQ, you have had the entire board lost today with your mental antisemitic ravings

I pity your poor thai takeaway wife and the beating she will get off you tonite Cos the lads on COB have had me life today

Absolute fucking weapon you are
El Capitan
« Reply #144 on: Today at 05:51:03 PM »
 klins
towz
« Reply #145 on: Today at 05:52:25 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:50:18 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:43:43 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:39:19 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:31:57 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:07:47 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM
Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now  :duh:

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge 

I worked with many Lebanese lads in Saudi Arabia, they are not stupid at all and wouldn't have been carrying out hot work without the usual controls (standby man, fire extinguisher, flame proof sheeting and so on)

You mean they got transferred to a team not led by you?

 monkey :basil:

As usual oddcunt, you've lost me again. Hope you are well  jc

Its not hard Towz given your low wattage IQ, you have had the entire board lost today with your mental antisemitic ravings

I pity your poor thai takeaway wife and the beating she will get off you tonite Cos the lads on COB have had me life today

Absolute fucking weapon you are



Seek help
