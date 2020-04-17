sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #101 on: Today at 03:08:40 PM » There would be another massive explosion from your undies if they got hold of you sunshine Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #104 on: Today at 03:10:03 PM » Tin foil Towz made the ton happen Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #111 on: Today at 03:17:51 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 03:13:06 PM ?

Haven't you got some pallets to shift crocky lad

















Not at work yet , Night shift tonight, Staying awake now till 7 am tmorra . Don't move pallets about anymore either Not at work yet , Night shift tonight, Staying awake now till 7 am tmorra . Don't move pallets about anymore either Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #113 on: Today at 03:28:44 PM » Stand By Gadge Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 852







Posts: 14 852 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #114 on: Today at 03:29:29 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:21:55 AM

Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.



The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.



Oppau explosion



Compared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture



This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here.



This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #116 on: Today at 03:33:09 PM »



No 1 stand by gadge on the sands now DONE A COURSE DOWN WILTONNo 1 stand by gadge on the sands now Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #118 on: Today at 03:35:15 PM »











Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #119 on: Today at 03:44:17 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:29:29 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:21:55 AM

Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.



The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.



Oppau explosion



Compared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture



This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here.





This may be a wild guess..... but I suspect some copying and pasting may have gone on here.



















No need for Wikipedia or pasting



All knowledge that above kid



Gotta know ye onions on the sands as No 1 stand by gadge





No need for Wikipedia or pastingAll knowledge that above kidGotta know ye onions on the sands as No 1 stand by gadge Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

towz

Online



Posts: 8 842





Posts: 8 842 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #120 on: Today at 03:46:51 PM » Well done mate, very pleased for you, hope you have a profitable and educational experience and move on to bigger and better things Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #123 on: Today at 04:02:23 PM »



Ill just blame them bastards down wilton if any one ever mentions it again Dam caught out by a school boy error this is as bad as bendy ticket gateIll just blame them bastards down wilton if any one ever mentions it again Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 138





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 138THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #125 on: Today at 04:09:42 PM »



Bing Bong Bing Bong Control come back , Radio check please





Loud n clear crocky son what's that big cloud we can see next to the towers





just dropped me wallet fella caused a bit of a dust storm like





time to prepare for some hard graft that walkie talkie doesn't operate itself yer know ..Bing Bong Bing Bong Control come back , Radio check pleaseLoud n clear crocky son what's that big cloud we can see next to the towersjust dropped me wallet fellacaused a bit of a dust storm like Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 843



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 843CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #126 on: Today at 04:11:57 PM » MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA 👎



AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT 👎 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 895







Posts: 895 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #128 on: Today at 04:14:45 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM



Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning



We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.



Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.



Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations



https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/



But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in SyriaNettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morningWe hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationsBut of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.



You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz



Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 842





Posts: 8 842 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #130 on: Today at 04:57:14 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM



Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning



We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.



Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.



Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations



https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/



But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in SyriaNettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morningWe hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationsBut of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.



You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz





Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz

It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 596



UTB





Posts: 9 596UTB Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #131 on: Today at 05:07:47 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 03:49:37 PM

Maybe the Israeli stand by gadge had mental health issues. In which case nothing to see here, alls well, move along now

Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge Be no such thing as standby gadge in that part of the world. You have Get on with it or ye sacked gadge Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 842





Posts: 8 842 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #134 on: Today at 05:13:43 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:11:57 PM MOSSAD TARGET PEOPLE WHO ARE A RISK TO ISRAEL OR PEOPLE WHO HAVE COMMITED CRIMES AGAINST THEM IN THE PAST..... KILLING HUNDREDS AND INJURING THOUSANDS IS NOT ON THEIR AGENDA 👎



AND ANYONE WHO THINKS IT IS..... IS A FUCKING IDIOT 👎



You don't think they'd consider 2750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that Hezbollah probably had access to as a risk to Israel? You don't think they'd consider 2750 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that Hezbollah probably had access to as a risk to Israel? Logged

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 895







Posts: 895 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #135 on: Today at 05:15:06 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 04:57:14 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM



Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning



We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.



Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.



Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations



https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/



But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in SyriaNettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morningWe hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationsBut of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.



You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz





Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz

It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........





Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again



#thickasmince

#racist 😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again#thickasmince#racist Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 8 842





Posts: 8 842 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #136 on: Today at 05:16:46 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:15:06 PM Quote from: towz on Today at 04:57:14 PM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:14:45 PM Quote from: towz on Today at 10:51:03 AM



Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning



We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.



Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.



Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations



https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/



But of course Israel had nothing to do with it

SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in SyriaNettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morningWe hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationsBut of course Israel had nothing to do with it

Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.



You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz





Its called a non sequitur argument you absolute weapon and merely shows your raging antisemitism up for what it is.You are nothing more than a dirty antisemitic racist Towz

It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

It's a hypothesis, not a logical argument, thick cunt

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........





Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again



#thickasmince

#racist

😂😂😂😂 no its antisemitic jibberish that a weapon like you made up as an argument........Another day and another week and Mr struggles with light switches Towz has been ripped apart again#thickasmince#racist

Raging again, your blood pressure must be through the roof Raging again, your blood pressure must be through the roof Logged