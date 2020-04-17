Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 05, 2020, 03:24:39 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 (Read 1273 times)
towz
Online
Posts: 8 832
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #100 on:
Today
at 03:06:10 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:04:54 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:02:30 PM
Maybe not too far from the truth. Have you ever heard of Mossad?
Yes
they could be reading all this for all you know and pull you out of your tent one night for a chat
Cool, hello Mossad, admire your work
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 131
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #101 on:
Today
at 03:08:40 PM »
There would be another massive explosion from your undies if they got hold of you sunshine
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #102 on:
Today
at 03:08:52 PM »
Ton up Lids.
Candy from a baby lad.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 832
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #103 on:
Today
at 03:09:42 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:08:40 PM
There would be another massive explosion from your undies if they got hold of you sunshine
I think they've got bigger fish to fry, hopefully
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 131
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #104 on:
Today
at 03:10:03 PM »
Tin foil Towz made the ton happen
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
towz
Online
Posts: 8 832
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #105 on:
Today
at 03:10:39 PM »
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 131
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #106 on:
Today
at 03:12:03 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:10:39 PM
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster
You're right Mossad won't be bothering you
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #107 on:
Today
at 03:12:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:10:39 PM
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster
And a cunt.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 832
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #108 on:
Today
at 03:13:06 PM »
Haven't you got some pallets to shift crocky lad
?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 832
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #109 on:
Today
at 03:13:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:12:32 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:10:39 PM
Because I am an interesting, thought provoking, challenging poster
And a cunt.
Agreed
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 486
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #110 on:
Today
at 03:13:50 PM »
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 131
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #111 on:
Today
at 03:17:51 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:13:06 PM
Haven't you got some pallets to shift crocky lad
?
Not at work yet , Night shift tonight, Staying awake now till 7 am tmorra . Don't move pallets about anymore either
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...