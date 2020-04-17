|
towz
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria
Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning
We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.
Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.
Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operationshttps://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/
But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
sockets
"I'm just off to weld a patch on that hole next to 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate boss"
"Alright mate crack on"
Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.
The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.
Oppau explosionCompared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
TerryCochranesSocks
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.
No need to get all bitter with Israel.
I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement
Fuckin mental statement
It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
I had a feeling it was them.
towz
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.
No need to get all bitter with Israel.
I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement
Fuckin mental statement
It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
Deleted, my later argument is much better
Unlike you I can acknowledge my errors. Racist, bigot antisemite.
Yes you are mate, good self awareness
