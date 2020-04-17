Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Pages: 1 [2]
Author Topic: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎  (Read 1131 times)
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:24:02 AM »
To an extent I agree with you
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 567


« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:58:38 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:28:19 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 10:19:18 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 08:27:29 PM
Place got levelled




This fella copped it as well , seemed to be someone of importance




Lot of comments pointing the finger as Israel

Is that Gresham?

Wherever it is, it looks all the better for it. I heard it was an insurance job

Pretty low even for you Don

  :mido:
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 890



« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:13:47 AM »
I see the usual unhinged anti semites are blaming Da Jewz again......

It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember

Wouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots

 :basil: monkey
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 594

UTB


« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:13:47 AM
I see the usual unhinged anti semites are blaming Da Jewz again......

It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember

Wouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots

 :basil: monkey

He was quick to point the finger at Israel

 rava
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:39:57 AM »
No fingers pointed, I would be surprised if they had no involvement. I suspect that this Ammonium Nitrate belonged to Hezbollah somewhere along the line
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 890



« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:51:18 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:36:25 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:13:47 AM
I see the usual unhinged anti semites are blaming Da Jewz again......

It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember

Wouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots

 :basil: monkey

He was quick to point the finger at Israel

 rava

As he always is .... an utter raging antisemite....... theres as much evidence Israel was involved as there is he was...... in fact theres more evidence he was...... remember him banging about Lebanese food last week....

COBs answer to Julius Streicher a weapons grade prick
Logged
Don pepe
Posts: 567


« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:20:21 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 08:39:57 AM
No fingers pointed, I would be surprised if they had no involvement. I suspect that this Ammonium Nitrate belonged to Hezbollah somewhere along the line

Why would you be surprised? Oh because of your innate prejudices against Jews and Israel?

You probably think youre all matey with the natives out in Algeria do you but they laugh and joke about cutting your throat and live streaming it. 
Logged
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 110


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:47:38 AM »
Yep   

Mentioned earlier plenty of people blaming Israel , People like Towz pointing the finger with out a shred of

evidence  :unlike:
Logged
kippers
Posts: 2 113


« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:50:34 AM »
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 885


« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:14:22 AM »
TIN HATS FOR ISRAELI EVIL


I bet you wank yourself silly over Aaron Bastani .
Logged
Tory Cunt
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:24:08 AM »
Don't even know who he is
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 890



« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:31:16 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Oh my word.......

 :basil: monkey
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #62 on: Today at 10:35:37 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 10:31:16 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Oh my word.......

 :basil: monkey

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/ 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 530


Not big and not clever


« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:40:27 AM »
Maybe it was a Zika welding set?  :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:42:10 AM »
 charles charles

Is that the Aldi range
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:51:03 AM »
SO to summarize, Israel kills a Hezbollah bomb squad (what are bombs made with), then strikes targets in Syria

Nettanyahu makes this statement on Tuesday morning

We hit a cell and now we hit the dispatchers. We will do what is necessary in order to defend ourselves. I suggest to all of them, including Hezbollah, to consider this, he said.

Netanyahu added: These are not vain words; they have the weight of the State of Israel and the IDF behind them and this should be taken seriously.

Then on Tuesday afternoon a huge warehouse full of explosives mysteriously blows up in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Hezbollah's main staging post for operations

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-warns-hezbollah-amid-high-tensions-along-northern-border/

But of course Israel had nothing to do with it
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:21 AM by towz » Logged
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:53:59 AM »
Nothing mysterious about it , Been reported a welder started a small fire that got out of control .
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:54:32 AM »
 charles
Logged
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:56:40 AM »
Stacks of links saying same thing

here's one

http://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-08-05/Fire-from-welding-work-set-off-blast-in-Beirut-report-SHGQIaPZbq/index.html         
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:58:33 AM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 10:56:40 AM
Stacks of links saying same thing

here's one

http://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-08-05/Fire-from-welding-work-set-off-blast-in-Beirut-report-SHGQIaPZbq/index.html         

Seems legit  charles
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 594

UTB


« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:04:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Fuckin mental statement
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:05:15 AM »
Maybe
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 153


Pack o cunts


« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:13:44 AM »
Fucking welders!

 :steptoe:
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:15:11 AM »
"I'm just off to weld a patch on that hole next to 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate boss"

"Alright mate crack on"

 :like:
Logged
sockets
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:21:55 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:15:11 AM
"I'm just off to weld a patch on that hole next to 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate boss"

"Alright mate crack on"

 :like:













Actually 100 years ago the Germans had a plant with tanks full of the stuff, It used to turn like clay and they used small explosive charges inside the tanks to break it up. until one day they had the mix wrong and it blew the place to bits.




The plant began producing ammonium sulfate in 1911, but during World War I when Germany was unable to obtain the necessary sulfur, it began to produce ammonium nitrate as well. Ammonia could be produced without overseas resources, using the Haber process.


Oppau explosion

Compared to ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate is strongly hygroscopic, so the mixture of ammonium sulfate and nitrate clogged together under the pressure of its own weight, turning it into a plaster-like substance in the 20 m high silo. The workers needed to use pickaxes to get it out, a problematic situation because they could not enter the silo and risk being buried in collapsing fertilizer. To ease their work, small charges of dynamite were used to loosen the mixture
« Last Edit: Today at 11:24:28 AM by sockets » Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 419


« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:24:47 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Fuckin mental statement


It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
 
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 544


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:28:15 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:24:47 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Fuckin mental statement


It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
 

I had a feeling it was them.
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:30:20 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:24:47 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Fuckin mental statement


It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
 

Deleted, my later argument is much better  :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 419


« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:32:27 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:30:20 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:24:47 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Fuckin mental statement


It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
 

Deleted, my later argument is much better  :like:

Unlike you I can acknowledge my errors. Racist, bigot antisemite.
Logged
towz
Posts: 8 816


« Reply #79 on: Today at 12:10:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:32:27 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:30:20 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:24:47 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:04:24 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:10:12 AM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:50:34 AM
Comon Towz , just admit you called it wrong.

No need to get all bitter with Israel.


I'm not, not in the slightest, prove to me Israel had no involvement

Fuckin mental statement


It is that like. Prove to me Israel isn't responsible for Gibson appointing Woodgate. You can't, therefore fuck Israel.
 

Deleted, my later argument is much better  :like:

Unlike you I can acknowledge my errors. Racist, bigot antisemite.


Yes you are mate, good self awareness  jc
Logged
