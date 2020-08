Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 889







Posts: 889 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #52 on: Today at 08:13:47 AM »



It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember



Wouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots



I see the usual unhinged anti semites are blaming Da Jewz again......It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with rememberWouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 593



UTB





Posts: 9 593UTB Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #53 on: Today at 08:36:25 AM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:13:47 AM



It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember



Wouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots





I see the usual unhinged anti semites are blaming Da Jewz again......It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember

He was quick to point the finger at Israel



He was quick to point the finger at Israel Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 807





Posts: 8 807 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #54 on: Today at 08:39:57 AM » No fingers pointed, I would be surprised if they had no involvement. I suspect that this Ammonium Nitrate belonged to Hezbollah somewhere along the line Logged

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 889







Posts: 889 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #55 on: Today at 08:51:18 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:36:25 AM Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:13:47 AM



It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember



Wouldnt surprise me if he was supervising these idiots





I see the usual unhinged anti semites are blaming Da Jewz again......It will have probably been some thick as fuck Arab having a fag in the warehouse........ these are the kind of people our antisemite in chief Towser works with remember

He was quick to point the finger at Israel





He was quick to point the finger at Israel

As he always is .... an utter raging antisemite....... theres as much evidence Israel was involved as there is he was...... in fact theres more evidence he was...... remember him banging about Lebanese food last week....



COBs answer to Julius Streicher a weapons grade prick As he always is .... an utter raging antisemite....... theres as much evidence Israel was involved as there is he was...... in fact theres more evidence he was...... remember him banging about Lebanese food last week....COBs answer to Julius Streicher a weapons grade prick Logged