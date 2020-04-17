LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 836



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 836CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « on: Yesterday at 05:56:17 PM » FUCK ME I'VE NEVER SEEN OUT LIKE THAT 👎



FUCKING MASSIVE 👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

barwickred

Offline



Posts: 305





Posts: 305 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:05:49 PM » Couple of containers of explosives for Hamas? Or was it meant for another port somewhere in Europe??

It was a hell of a bang like! Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 112





Posts: 2 112 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:16:06 PM » That building was storing high explosives that were seized from a ship years ago.



Seems a daft place to store it. Logged

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 112





Posts: 2 112 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:50:38 PM »



He never got the scoop. ITK my arse Listen to LidsHe never got the scoop. ITK my arse Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 098





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 098THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:27:29 PM »









This fella copped it as well , seemed to be someone of importance









Lot of comments pointing the finger as Israel Place got levelledThis fella copped it as well , seemed to be someone of importanceLot of comments pointing the finger as Israel Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

kippers

Online



Posts: 2 112





Posts: 2 112 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 PM » Of course there are lots pointing the finger at Israel.

But this is not what Israel do. Ie, unprovoked random bomb.

There bombing is too precise. Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 098





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 098THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:07:15 PM » Director-General of the Lebanese Public Security: What happened in Beirut is not a fireworks explosion, but a high-explosive material that was confiscated for years ..



Storing explosives either went up by accident or on purpose . Director-General of the Lebanese Public Security: What happened in Beirut is not a fireworks explosion, but a high-explosive material that was confiscated for years ..Storing explosives either went up by accident or on purpose . Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 946





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 946Once in every lifetime Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:40:30 PM »





What a great invention Exploding Prayer MatsWhat a great invention Logged Glory Glory Man United

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 28





Posts: 28 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:55:04 PM » Its been said above but I would my mortgage on that being Ammonium Nitrate.



Edit: An interior minister has just reported that they think it is AN...



death toll in the 50's.... I expect that it to be 10 times that looking at the blast radius Logged

Archie Stevens

Offline



Posts: 244





Posts: 244 Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:13:18 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:40:30 PM





What a great invention

Exploding Prayer MatsWhat a great invention

But that would be a lie.

You're a bitter little "clubland".. Actually not little.. Fat horrible small man biff without the talent to make it outside performing for pissheads.

And it's made you bitter.

It's made you align yourself with those who are bitter.

Be a better man and one day those Buble dreams may come true.

I would say I thought you were better than this Dickie.But that would be a lie.You're a bitter little "clubland".. Actually not little.. Fat horrible small man biff without the talent to make it outside performing for pissheads.And it's made you bitter.It's made you align yourself with those who are bitter.Be a better man and one day those Buble dreams may come true. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 946





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 946Once in every lifetime Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 PM » Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 10:13:18 PM Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:40:30 PM





What a great invention

Exploding Prayer MatsWhat a great invention

But that would be a lie.

You're a bitter little "clubland".. Actually not little.. Fat horrible small man biff without the talent to make it outside performing for pissheads.

And it's made you bitter.

It's made you align yourself with those who are bitter.

Be a better man and one day those Buble dreams may come true.



I would say I thought you were better than this Dickie.But that would be a lie.You're a bitter little "clubland".. Actually not little.. Fat horrible small man biff without the talent to make it outside performing for pissheads.And it's made you bitter.It's made you align yourself with those who are bitter.Be a better man and one day those Buble dreams may come true.





Fuck off silly cunt.



You obviously think you know me, so get some balls and give my door a knock.



Fuck off silly cunt.You obviously think you know me, so get some balls and give my door a knock. Logged Glory Glory Man United