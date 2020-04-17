Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 05:56:17 PM »


« on: Today at 05:56:17 PM »
FUCK ME I'VE NEVER SEEN OUT LIKE THAT  👎

FUCKING MASSIVE  👍
Skinz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:59:59 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1290672517733064705
Bill Buxton
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:01:23 PM »
Now thats what I call a fireworks display.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:24 PM »
Seem some pretty big ones but to be fair that's massive
barwickred
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:05:49 PM »
Couple of containers of explosives for Hamas? Or was it meant for another port somewhere in Europe??
It was a hell of a bang like!
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:06:18 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:01:23 PM
Now thats what I call a fireworks display.

MUST HAVE BEEN A FEW AIR BOMB REPEATERS IN THAT  CONTAINER  👍😂😂😂👍
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:06:37 PM »
You haven't seen my arse after being backed up for two days.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:07:38 PM »
Brutal
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:08:50 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:06:37 PM
You haven't seen my arse after being backed up for two days.





MATTY HAS  👍🙄👍
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:09:46 PM »
Jealousy gets you nowhere.

LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:16:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:09:46 PM
Jealousy gets you nowhere.




😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Skinz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:28:54 PM »
People in Cyprus felt it.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:40:42 PM »
Fireworks my arse. It was an ammunition shipment ,probably meant for Hezzbollah.Now, I wonder who might have set it off?
Billy Balfour
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:46:14 PM »
Was a bit like that firework explosion in Holland a few year back. https://youtu.be/Ks5X0N8M_o8 
Skinz
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:47:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:40:42 PM
Fireworks my arse. It was an ammunition shipment ,probably meant for Hezzbollah.Now, I wonder who might have set it off?

Looks like they were using a firewors factory as cover. You can see them going off before the big boom.
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:16:06 PM »
That building was storing high explosives that were seized from a ship years ago.

   Seems a daft place to store it.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:34:06 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 07:16:06 PM
That building was storing high explosives that were seized from a ship years ago.

   Seems a daft place to store it.


STOP TALKING SHIT YOU FUCKING MUPPET CLOWN  🤡🐸🤡🐸🤡🐸🤡🐸
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:39:06 PM »
you'd think the death toll would be in the order of 100s

Reports saying Ammonium Nitrate
kippers
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:50:38 PM »
Listen to Lids  :alf: :alf: :alf:

He never got the scoop.  ITK my arse
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:27:29 PM »
Place got levelled




This fella copped it as well , seemed to be someone of importance




Lot of comments pointing the finger as Israel
kippers
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:49:09 PM »
Of course there are lots pointing the finger at Israel.
But this is not what Israel do. Ie, unprovoked random bomb.
There bombing is too precise.
