August 04, 2020, 07:07:23 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
Author
Topic: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎 (Read 170 times)
LEON TROTSKY
THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
on:
Today
at 05:56:17 PM »
FUCK ME I'VE NEVER SEEN OUT LIKE THAT 👎
FUCKING MASSIVE 👍
Logged
Skinz
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:59:59 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1290672517733064705
Logged
Bill Buxton
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:01:23 PM »
Now thats what I call a fireworks display.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:04:24 PM »
Seem some pretty big ones but to be fair that's massive
Logged
barwickred
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:05:49 PM »
Couple of containers of explosives for Hamas? Or was it meant for another port somewhere in Europe??
It was a hell of a bang like!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:06:18 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:01:23 PM
Now thats what I call a fireworks display.
MUST HAVE BEEN A FEW AIR BOMB REPEATERS IN THAT CONTAINER 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:06:37 PM »
You haven't seen my arse after being backed up for two days.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:07:38 PM »
Brutal
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:08:50 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 06:06:37 PM
You haven't seen my arse after being backed up for two days.
MATTY HAS 👍🙄👍
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:09:46 PM »
Jealousy gets you nowhere.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:16:18 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 06:09:46 PM
Jealousy gets you nowhere.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
Skinz
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:28:54 PM »
People in Cyprus felt it.
Logged
Bill Buxton
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:40:42 PM »
Fireworks my arse. It was an ammunition shipment ,probably meant for Hezzbollah.Now, I wonder who might have set it off?
Logged
Billy Balfour
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:46:14 PM »
Was a bit like that firework explosion in Holland a few year back.
https://youtu.be/Ks5X0N8M_o8
Logged
Skinz
Re: THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT 👎
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:47:10 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:40:42 PM
Fireworks my arse. It was an ammunition shipment ,probably meant for Hezzbollah.Now, I wonder who might have set it off?
Looks like they were using a firewors factory as cover. You can see them going off before the big boom.
Logged
Loading...