August 04, 2020, 08:52:27 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
Author
Topic: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍 (Read 225 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 836
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
on:
Today
at 03:43:42 PM »
SIGNED FOR THE MIGHTY GLASGOW RANGERS 👍
ONLY 27.....WOULD HAVE BEEN A GOOD SIGNING FOR US 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 646
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:36:09 PM »
1 in 4 bang average record at Leeds, sure he'll bag 30 up in Glasgow but wouldn't have been what we need to get us challenging.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 643
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:38:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:43:42 PM
SIGNED FOR THE MIGHTY GLASGOW RANGERS 👍
ONLY 27.....WOULD HAVE BEEN A GOOD SIGNING FOR US 👍
WE CANT AFFORD PLAYERS LIKE HIM YER SHUD KNOW THAT
TMG501
Posts: 186
It's What's In The Groove That Counts
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:46:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:43:42 PM
SIGNED FOR THE MIGHTY GLASGOW RANGERS 👍
ONLY 27.....WOULD HAVE BEEN A GOOD SIGNING FOR US 👍
He has signed for you. What are you on about?
Pile
Posts: 40 410
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:22:07 PM »
I posted he was looking to get back to the UK. His agent was touting him around northern clubs.
Didnt think rangers could afford him.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 773
Re: KEEMAR ROOFE 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:32:35 PM »
THERE SELLING THAT USELESS COLOMBIAN WHO NEVER BAGGED AGAINST THE MIGHTY CELTS BUT GOT HIS GOAL TALLY BY SCORING HAT TRICKS AGAINST SOUTH SHIELDS AND RAITH ROVERS
#TENINAROW
BEER ME BOYZZZ
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
