Johnny Thunder

Posts: 12 491Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #3 on: August 04, 2020, 02:03:32 PM » I saw a report on this a couple of days ago.

I'm pretty sure the hospital staff called police because the guy started getting violent with them.

If that was the case, then the arrest was totally justified.



I SEEN IT ON THE NEWS MONDAY MORNING.... THE FATHER HAD ASSAULTED A NHS WORKER 👎

Why had he done that? I read a bit about it the other day but was so disgusted I didnt read until the end. End of the day the parents were losing the most cherished thing in their lives and no one should have the right to remove them until they had said their goodbyes. Heart breaking really. A lot of healthcare staff are desensitised to the anguish of families suffering loss. It saying theyre callous its just probably a natural development due to them being exposed to it on a daily basis Why had he done that? I read a bit about it the other day but was so disgusted I didnt read until the end. End of the day the parents were losing the most cherished thing in their lives and no one should have the right to remove them until they had said their goodbyes. Heart breaking really. A lot of healthcare staff are desensitised to the anguish of families suffering loss. It saying theyre callous its just probably a natural development due to them being exposed to it on a daily basis Logged

Posts: 2 396 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #6 on: August 04, 2020, 02:20:13 PM » I think the back story was he wanted more treatment. If he assulted anyone then fair game, but I'd bet those two coppers didn't sleep well that night(no fault of their own). Regarding the comments. That's what happens when the main stream media buy out a site like LiveLeak just to shut it down. Another two pop up. Logged

Posts: 3 480 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #7 on: August 04, 2020, 02:25:39 PM »



If you need a drug but the NHS has decided its too expensive - tough fucking titties.



How many American children are flown here for life saving treatments? None, not a single one. I've donated to plenty of appeals and charities to send children to the US though.



The NHS isn't wank, its the cunts who abuse it who need fucking off. From the scrotes who ring ambulances instead of a taxi to the fuckers who fly in to have kids for free. Cut back on this and the money will be there to fund more medicines. The NHS isn't wank, its the cunts who abuse it who need fucking off. From the scrotes who ring ambulances instead of a taxi to the fuckers who fly in to have kids for free. Cut back on this and the money will be there to fund more medicines. « Last Edit: August 04, 2020, 02:59:16 PM by barwickred » Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Posts: 14 881 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #12 on: August 04, 2020, 03:13:11 PM »



Horrible situation for the family. There can be nothing worse than helplessly watching your child die.



WTF is that website? The comments have been made by utter scum.



Also, don't get too excited about switching from of the NHS to an American healthcare system. That only works for cases like this if you have a spare couple of million.



More about it here https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8584003/Footage-shows-police-violently-dragging-grieving-father-dying-six-year-old-daughter.html Horrible situation for the family. There can be nothing worse than helplessly watching your child die.WTF is that website? The comments have been made by utter scum.Also, don't get too excited about switching from of the NHS to an American healthcare system. That only works for cases like this if you have a spare couple of million. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Posts: 307 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #13 on: August 04, 2020, 03:18:22 PM »



https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/publications/articles/big-election-questions-nhs-international-comparisons Its not a case of whose better or worst, its more complex than that. The Uk leads the way in some areas and needs improving in others. I still stand by my earlier comment, weed out the scum who abuse it and they'll be more money to spend. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Posts: 2 123 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #15 on: August 04, 2020, 03:24:10 PM » The chap is a senior consultant in respiratory care at Bishop Auckland and Darlo hospitals and is highly regarded as a very nice person.

He wanted further treatment for his daughter when the hospital wanted to end her life.

The handling of this was extremely callous and whoever released the video footage needs prosecuting.



Utterly fucking disgusting listening to the plod in that clip. Logged

It would cost you a couple of million if you weren't insured, but why on earth wouldn't you have health insurance?



In the US in 2019, annual premiums for health coverage for a family of four cost $20,576, but employers picked up 71% of that cost.



Roughly about $6000 (£4600) per year for a family of 4. With two working parents that's going to be in the same ballpark as what you're paying in this country but for a far inferior service.



Roughly 20% of tax collected is spent on healthcare in UK, average salary is £36k therefore the average family of four with two working parents would be spending on average about £4500 on healthcare.



It would cost you a couple of million if you weren't insured, but why on earth wouldn't you have health insurance?In the US in 2019, annual premiums for health coverage for a family of four cost $20,576, but employers picked up 71% of that cost.Roughly about $6000 (£4600) per year for a family of 4. With two working parents that's going to be in the same ballpark as what you're paying in this country but for a far inferior service.Roughly 20% of tax collected is spent on healthcare in UK, average salary is £36k therefore the average family of four with two working parents would be spending on average about £4500 on healthcare. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Do you think you get unlimited coverage under private health insurance? You think insurance policies include endless payments? They don't.



You need to factor in exclusions, limits (ie annual, per person, per treatment), co-pays, deductibles etc. I guess you are familiar with insurers trying to get out of coughing up when needed. That is what an insurance based healthcare system gets you.



Also the costs of treatment here are sky high - factor in all the costs (eg inflated Pharma - trig prices are extortionate, high wages and most of all the massive overheads for liability protection). This mean limits are hit quite easily.



I've seen that happen for several friends and colleagues. You pay your premiums, you do everything asked then get shat on when you need help. Plus the costs they come up with out of a black box - you have no way of disputing them.



A simple example: A friend's wife had a few minor complications while having a baby. She stayed a few extra days in hospital. They were insured but the length of stay and the additional treatment left them with a $50k bill.



Over the years the quality of the plans (ie what they cover) has reduced further and further. The employer cost share may have stayed relatively level (for large employers - smaller ones don't pay 70% of costs on average) but what is included has worsened dramatically. Employers haven't adjusted the premium share but they most certainly have adjusted the level of benefit to accommodate cost increases.



Also - take home net pay as a percentage of gross are similar to the UK after all tax and social security deductions. So it feels like you pay the insurance on top and not instead.



You should know by know that most of what you read in the media and online is bollocks (the insured medical industry has a massive influence on politics etc here - they want to protect their cash cow). There is only one of the two of us who has experienced both the NHS and private healthcare in the US and it is not you.



Believe me or not both systems are broken and on balance I would prefer an NHS type system. Do you think you get unlimited coverage under private health insurance? You think insurance policies include endless payments? They don't.You need to factor in exclusions, limits (ie annual, per person, per treatment), co-pays, deductibles etc. I guess you are familiar with insurers trying to get out of coughing up when needed. That is what an insurance based healthcare system gets you.Also the costs of treatment here are sky high - factor in all the costs (eg inflated Pharma - trig prices are extortionate, high wages and most of all the massive overheads for liability protection). This mean limits are hit quite easily.I've seen that happen for several friends and colleagues. You pay your premiums, you do everything asked then get shat on when you need help. Plus the costs they come up with out of a black box - you have no way of disputing them.A simple example: A friend's wife had a few minor complications while having a baby. She stayed a few extra days in hospital. They were insured but the length of stay and the additional treatment left them with a $50k bill.Over the years the quality of the plans (ie what they cover) has reduced further and further. The employer cost share may have stayed relatively level (for large employers - smaller ones don't pay 70% of costs on average) but what is included has worsened dramatically. Employers haven't adjusted the premium share but they most certainly have adjusted the level of benefit to accommodate cost increases.Also - take home net pay as a percentage of gross are similar to the UK after all tax and social security deductions. So it feels like you pay the insurance on top and not instead.You should know by know that most of what you read in the media and online is bollocks (the insured medical industry has a massive influence on politics etc here - they want to protect their cash cow). There is only one of the two of us who has experienced both the NHS and private healthcare in the US and it is not you.Believe me or not both systems are broken and on balance I would prefer an NHS type system. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Posts: 307 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #20 on: August 04, 2020, 04:51:46 PM » The UK sat 9th in the table of expenditure as a percentage of GDP into the NHS. The countries who fare better put more into their services. No brainer isn't it!



I worked for the NHS, albeit not the acute sector and never clapped once. The way successive governments have shafted the NHS, Lab and Cons has been shocking.



The people who i work with are brilliant and are worth every penny of their pay for what they do. Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Posts: 2 123 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #21 on: August 04, 2020, 05:01:50 PM » Sat with my Dutch mate a couple years ago renewing his medical insurance.

600 euro a month for him and his wife.



He said we are lucky to have the NHS.



I believe he is right, but we must find away to make it more efficient and to eliminate waste. « Last Edit: August 04, 2020, 05:05:32 PM by kippers » Logged

Posts: 3 480 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #22 on: August 04, 2020, 05:06:24 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 04, 2020, 04:49:22 PM Do you think you get unlimited coverage under private health insurance? You think insurance policies include endless payments? They don't.



You need to factor in exclusions, limits (ie annual, per person, per treatment), co-pays, deductibles etc. I guess you are familiar with insurers trying to get out of coughing up when needed. That is what an insurance based healthcare system gets you.



Also the costs of treatment here are sky high - factor in all the costs (eg inflated Pharma - trig prices are extortionate, high wages and most of all the massive overheads for liability protection). This mean limits are hit quite easily.



I've seen that happen for several friends and colleagues. You pay your premiums, you do everything asked then get shat on when you need help. Plus the costs they come up with out of a black box - you have no way of disputing them.



A simple example: A friend's wife had a few minor complications while having a baby. She stayed a few extra days in hospital. They were insured but the length of stay and the additional treatment left them with a $50k bill.



So your problem is with the insurance industry and not healthcare? Insurance companies are cunts, no doubt. That's why its important to check your policy carefully before signing into it. It's YOUR choice, you can pay more and get more or pay less and get less.





Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 04, 2020, 04:49:22 PM Over the years the quality of the plans (ie what they cover) has reduced further and further. The employer cost share may have stayed relatively level (for large employers - smaller ones don't pay 70% of costs on average) but what is included has worsened dramatically. Employers haven't adjusted the premium share but they most certainly have adjusted the level of benefit to accommodate cost increases.



Also - take home net pay as a percentage of gross are similar to the UK after all tax and social security deductions. So it feels like you pay the insurance on top and not instead.



You should know by know that most of what you read in the media and online is bollocks (the insured medical industry has a massive influence on politics etc here - they want to protect their cash cow). There is only one of the two of us who has experienced both the NHS and private healthcare in the US and it is not you.



Believe me or not both systems are broken and on balance I would prefer an NHS type system.



Average salaries are far higher in the US than in the UK, the cost of living is far less in the US than in the UK.



The actual cost of healthcare is far higher than the numbers I quoted as I only took into consideration income tax, i ignored VAT, fuel, stamp duty and the other 20,000 stealth taxes we pay which all contribute to the NHS.



I know our media continually lies and misleads people about our NHS, even against other socialised healthcare systems its piss fucking poor.



Oh, and then there's this...



https://www.hrreview.co.uk/hr-news/diversity-news/nhs-wasting-money-employing-equality-and-diversity-staff/51309 So your problem is with the insurance industry and not healthcare? Insurance companies are cunts, no doubt. That's why its important to check your policy carefully before signing into it. It's YOUR choice, you can pay more and get more or pay less and get less.Average salaries are far higher in the US than in the UK, the cost of living is far less in the US than in the UK.The actual cost of healthcare is far higher than the numbers I quoted as I only took into consideration income tax, i ignored VAT, fuel, stamp duty and the other 20,000 stealth taxes we pay which all contribute to the NHS.I know our media continually lies and misleads people about our NHS, even against other socialised healthcare systems its piss fucking poor.Oh, and then there's this... Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 14 881 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #24 on: August 04, 2020, 05:09:32 PM »



One way to start fixing the NHDS is to stop unfettered illegal immigration straining the entire system.



There ya go Bob.



I agree the NHS isn't perfect and that it needs fixing. But the image of of a wonderful insured US system is a fantasy. It always comes down to the money.One way to start fixing the NHDS is to stop unfettered illegal immigration straining the entire system.There ya go Bob. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Posts: 14 881 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #27 on: August 04, 2020, 05:22:50 PM »



The richest plans possible over here still have significant limits and exclusions and no employer would offer them as they are waaaaaaaaaay too expensive.



Another hidden aspect regarding choice - try changing employers with a pre-existing condition. Virtually all plans refuse to cover those. You have no choice and are uninsured for those conditions just as you are uninsured above any limit that applies.



In short - yes I have a problem with a profit based insured healthcare system. There are far too many stakeholders at the trough for it to run fairly and efficiently. In the NHS there are too many people at the trough who don't pay for it.



Both systems have massive operational inefficiencies (eg much of the US state public record system still isn't computerized) and cost overlays - that need fixing (eg in the US setting limits on any potential legal claim - would reduce premiums by 15% overnight).



Obamacare tried to ensure people had cover where they would otherwise be excluded (due to pre-existing or cost concerns). It was a tentative first step and pretty much all they could do - they can't shift to a universal healthcare system overnight because so much of healthcare delivery is currently via the private insurer facilities (who don't want any of this to dent their profits).



I'm not saying the NHS is perfect - all I am saying is it isn't perfect here either - many people avoid treatment due to cost concerns (eg they may have a $100,000 limit in their policy for a specific treatment but if it costs $500,000 you are fucked).



Bob - you seem to think people can choose and pay what ever they want.The richest plans possible over here still have significant limits and exclusions and no employer would offer them as they are waaaaaaaaaay too expensive.Another hidden aspect regarding choice - try changing employers with a pre-existing condition. Virtually all plans refuse to cover those. You have no choice and are uninsured for those conditions just as you are uninsured above any limit that applies.In short - yes I have a problem with a profit based insured healthcare system. There are far too many stakeholders at the trough for it to run fairly and efficiently. In the NHS there are too many people at the trough who don't pay for it.Both systems have massive operational inefficiencies (eg much of the US state public record system still isn't computerized) and cost overlays - that need fixing (eg in the US setting limits on any potential legal claim - would reduce premiums by 15% overnight).Obamacare tried to ensure people had cover where they would otherwise be excluded (due to pre-existing or cost concerns). It was a tentative first step and pretty much all they could do - they can't shift to a universal healthcare system overnight because so much of healthcare delivery is currently via the private insurer facilities (who don't want any of this to dent their profits).I'm not saying the NHS is perfect - all I am saying is it isn't perfect here either - many people avoid treatment due to cost concerns (eg they may have a $100,000 limit in their policy for a specific treatment but if it costs $500,000 you are fucked). Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Your closee but them numbers are not correct in my case. My health insurance for me and 2 kids is over $800 a month plus my employer pays the same also on top of that. Its expensive but health issues are looked at almost immediately and not much waiting around.



My problem with the NHS is you pretty much have no say in your Healthcare its defined to the cheapest option.



One of my kids would be possibly be dead now or have at least lost a leg due to the incompetence of a certain hospital in the UK. If we hadn't of pushed and said their diagnosis was incorrect they wouldn't have said anything different. We had called a family friend doctor in the USA and he said no its not what they are telling you, its this. Sure enough he was right after UK doctors carried out testing.



My son broke his arm in 2 places and rather than pin it back they took the cheap option of setting and casting. His arm now has a permanent curve. Once again we asked the NHS to pin it and do the job properly but were told no.



I feel sorry for NHS staff though not being able to do the correct thing due to costs as generally they are great.







Your closee but them numbers are not correct in my case. My health insurance for me and 2 kids is over $800 a month plus my employer pays the same also on top of that. Its expensive but health issues are looked at almost immediately and not much waiting around.My problem with the NHS is you pretty much have no say in your Healthcare its defined to the cheapest option.One of my kids would be possibly be dead now or have at least lost a leg due to the incompetence of a certain hospital in the UK. If we hadn't of pushed and said their diagnosis was incorrect they wouldn't have said anything different. We had called a family friend doctor in the USA and he said no its not what they are telling you, its this. Sure enough he was right after UK doctors carried out testing.My son broke his arm in 2 places and rather than pin it back they took the cheap option of setting and casting. His arm now has a permanent curve. Once again we asked the NHS to pin it and do the job properly but were told no.I feel sorry for NHS staff though not being able to do the correct thing due to costs as generally they are great. Logged

Posts: 307 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #29 on: August 04, 2020, 05:47:23 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on August 04, 2020, 05:12:44 PM Quote from: barwickred on August 04, 2020, 04:51:46 PM The UK sat 9th in the table of expenditure as a percentage of GDP into the NHS. The countries who fare better put more into their services. No brainer isn't it!



I worked for the NHS, albeit not the acute sector and never clapped once. The way successive governments have shafted the NHS, Lab and Cons has been shocking.



The people who i work with are brilliant and are worth every penny of their pay for what they do.





So you argument is that if only we taxed people more it wouldn't be the shittest healthcare system in the western world?









So you argument is that if only we taxed people more it wouldn't be the shittest healthcare system in the western world?

Extra taxation would be a last resort, sort out the waste first and stop people using it who haven't paid in.

Other countries pay more of their GDP into their health services without paying more tax so why can't we?? Extra taxation would be a last resort, sort out the waste first and stop people using it who haven't paid in.Other countries pay more of their GDP into their health services without paying more tax so why can't we?? Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.