Johnny Thunder

Posts: 12 477Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:03:32 PM » I saw a report on this a couple of days ago.

I'm pretty sure the hospital staff called police because the guy started getting violent with them.

If that was the case, then the arrest was totally justified.



Comments on that article are not like.

Don pepe

I SEEN IT ON THE NEWS MONDAY MORNING.... THE FATHER HAD ASSAULTED A NHS WORKER 👎

I SEEN IT ON THE NEWS MONDAY MORNING.... THE FATHER HAD ASSAULTED A NHS WORKER 👎

Why had he done that? I read a bit about it the other day but was so disgusted I didnt read until the end. End of the day the parents were losing the most cherished thing in their lives and no one should have the right to remove them until they had said their goodbyes. Heart breaking really. A lot of healthcare staff are desensitised to the anguish of families suffering loss. It saying theyre callous its just probably a natural development due to them being exposed to it on a daily basis Why had he done that? I read a bit about it the other day but was so disgusted I didnt read until the end. End of the day the parents were losing the most cherished thing in their lives and no one should have the right to remove them until they had said their goodbyes. Heart breaking really. A lot of healthcare staff are desensitised to the anguish of families suffering loss. It saying theyre callous its just probably a natural development due to them being exposed to it on a daily basis Logged

Skinz

Posts: 2 387 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:20:13 PM » I think the back story was he wanted more treatment. If he assulted anyone then fair game, but I'd bet those two coppers didn't sleep well that night(no fault of their own). Regarding the comments. That's what happens when the main stream media buy out a site like LiveLeak just to shut it down. Another two pop up. Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 3 412 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:25:39 PM »



If you need a drug but the NHS has decided its too expensive - tough fucking titties.



How many American children are flown here for life saving treatments? None, not a single one. I've donated to plenty of appeals and charities to send children to the US though.



The NHS is fucking wank





barwickred

The NHS isn't wank, its the cunts who abuse it who need fucking off. From the scrotes who ring ambulances instead of a taxi to the fuckers who fly in to have kids for free. Cut back on this and the money will be there to fund more medicines.

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 14 842 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:13:11 PM »



Horrible situation for the family. There can be nothing worse than helplessly watching your child die.



WTF is that website? The comments have been made by utter scum.



Also, don't get too excited about switching from of the NHS to an American healthcare system. That only works for cases like this if you have a spare couple of million.



More about it here https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8584003/Footage-shows-police-violently-dragging-grieving-father-dying-six-year-old-daughter.html Horrible situation for the family. There can be nothing worse than helplessly watching your child die.

WTF is that website? The comments have been made by utter scum.

Also, don't get too excited about switching from of the NHS to an American healthcare system. That only works for cases like this if you have a spare couple of million.

barwickred

Posts: 303 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #13 on: Today at 03:18:22 PM »



https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/publications/articles/big-election-questions-nhs-international-comparisons Its not a case of whose better or worst, its more complex than that. The Uk leads the way in some areas and needs improving in others. I still stand by my earlier comment, weed out the scum who abuse it and they'll be more money to spend.

kippers

Posts: 2 103 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:24:10 PM » The chap is a senior consultant in respiratory care at Bishop Auckland and Darlo hospitals and is highly regarded as a very nice person.

He wanted further treatment for his daughter when the hospital wanted to end her life.

The handling of this was extremely callous and whoever released the video footage needs prosecuting.



Utterly fucking disgusting listening to the plod in that clip.

Bobupanddown

It would cost you a couple of million if you weren't insured, but why on earth wouldn't you have health insurance?



In the US in 2019, annual premiums for health coverage for a family of four cost $20,576, but employers picked up 71% of that cost.



Roughly about $6000 (£4600) per year for a family of 4. With two working parents that's going to be in the same ballpark as what you're paying in this country but for a far inferior service.



Roughly 20% of tax collected is spent on healthcare in UK, average salary is £36k therefore the average family of four with two working parents would be spending on average about £4500 on healthcare.



It would cost you a couple of million if you weren't insured, but why on earth wouldn't you have health insurance?

In the US in 2019, annual premiums for health coverage for a family of four cost $20,576, but employers picked up 71% of that cost.

Roughly about $6000 (£4600) per year for a family of 4. With two working parents that's going to be in the same ballpark as what you're paying in this country but for a far inferior service.

Roughly 20% of tax collected is spent on healthcare in UK, average salary is £36k therefore the average family of four with two working parents would be spending on average about £4500 on healthcare.





CLEM FANDANGO

Do you think you get unlimited coverage under private health insurance? You think insurance policies include endless payments? They don't.



You need to factor in exclusions, limits (ie annual, per person, per treatment), co-pays, deductibles etc. I guess you are familiar with insurers trying to get out of coughing up when needed. That is what an insurance based healthcare system gets you.



Also the costs of treatment here are sky high - factor in all the costs (eg inflated Pharma - trig prices are extortionate, high wages and most of all the massive overheads for liability protection). This mean limits are hit quite easily.



I've seen that happen for several friends and colleagues. You pay your premiums, you do everything asked then get shat on when you need help. Plus the costs they come up with out of a black box - you have no way of disputing them.



A simple example: A friend's wife had a few minor complications while having a baby. She stayed a few extra days in hospital. They were insured but the length of stay and the additional treatment left them with a $50k bill.



Over the years the quality of the plans (ie what they cover) has reduced further and further. The employer cost share may have stayed relatively level (for large employers - smaller ones don't pay 70% of costs on average) but what is included has worsened dramatically. Employers haven't adjusted the premium share but they most certainly have adjusted the level of benefit to accommodate cost increases.



Also - take home net pay as a percentage of gross are similar to the UK after all tax and social security deductions. So it feels like you pay the insurance on top and not instead.



You should know by know that most of what you read in the media and online is bollocks (the insured medical industry has a massive influence on politics etc here - they want to protect their cash cow). There is only one of the two of us who has experienced both the NHS and private healthcare in the US and it is not you.



Do you think you get unlimited coverage under private health insurance? You think insurance policies include endless payments? They don't.

You need to factor in exclusions, limits (ie annual, per person, per treatment), co-pays, deductibles etc. I guess you are familiar with insurers trying to get out of coughing up when needed. That is what an insurance based healthcare system gets you.

Also the costs of treatment here are sky high - factor in all the costs (eg inflated Pharma - trig prices are extortionate, high wages and most of all the massive overheads for liability protection). This mean limits are hit quite easily.

I've seen that happen for several friends and colleagues. You pay your premiums, you do everything asked then get shat on when you need help. Plus the costs they come up with out of a black box - you have no way of disputing them.

A simple example: A friend's wife had a few minor complications while having a baby. She stayed a few extra days in hospital. They were insured but the length of stay and the additional treatment left them with a $50k bill.

Over the years the quality of the plans (ie what they cover) has reduced further and further. The employer cost share may have stayed relatively level (for large employers - smaller ones don't pay 70% of costs on average) but what is included has worsened dramatically. Employers haven't adjusted the premium share but they most certainly have adjusted the level of benefit to accommodate cost increases.

Also - take home net pay as a percentage of gross are similar to the UK after all tax and social security deductions. So it feels like you pay the insurance on top and not instead.

You should know by know that most of what you read in the media and online is bollocks (the insured medical industry has a massive influence on politics etc here - they want to protect their cash cow). There is only one of the two of us who has experienced both the NHS and private healthcare in the US and it is not you.

Believe me or not both systems are broken and on balance I would prefer an NHS type system.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

barwickred

Posts: 303 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #20 on: Today at 04:51:46 PM » The UK sat 9th in the table of expenditure as a percentage of GDP into the NHS. The countries who fare better put more into their services. No brainer isn't it!



I worked for the NHS, albeit not the acute sector and never clapped once. The way successive governments have shafted the NHS, Lab and Cons has been shocking.



The people who i work with are brilliant and are worth every penny of their pay for what they do.

kippers

Posts: 2 103 Re: Violent arrest of father for refusing to leave dying daughter « Reply #21 on: Today at 05:01:50 PM » Sat with my Dutch mate a couple years ago renewing his medical insurance.

600 euro a month for him and his wife.



He said we are lucky to have the NHS.



I believe he is right, but we must find away to make it more efficient and to eliminate waste.

Bobupanddown

So your problem is with the insurance industry and not healthcare? Insurance companies are cunts, no doubt. That's why its important to check your policy carefully before signing into it. It's YOUR choice, you can pay more and get more or pay less and get less.





Average salaries are far higher in the US than in the UK, the cost of living is far less in the US than in the UK.



The actual cost of healthcare is far higher than the numbers I quoted as I only took into consideration income tax, i ignored VAT, fuel, stamp duty and the other 20,000 stealth taxes we pay which all contribute to the NHS.



I know our media continually lies and misleads people about our NHS, even against other socialised healthcare systems its piss fucking poor.



Oh, and then there's this...



So your problem is with the insurance industry and not healthcare? Insurance companies are cunts, no doubt. That's why its important to check your policy carefully before signing into it. It's YOUR choice, you can pay more and get more or pay less and get less.

Average salaries are far higher in the US than in the UK, the cost of living is far less in the US than in the UK.

The actual cost of healthcare is far higher than the numbers I quoted as I only took into consideration income tax, i ignored VAT, fuel, stamp duty and the other 20,000 stealth taxes we pay which all contribute to the NHS.

I know our media continually lies and misleads people about our NHS, even against other socialised healthcare systems its piss fucking poor.

Oh, and then there's this...

https://www.hrreview.co.uk/hr-news/diversity-news/nhs-wasting-money-employing-equality-and-diversity-staff/51309




