Also, don't get too excited about switching from of the NHS to an American healthcare system. That only works for cases like this if you have a spare couple of million.
It would cost you a couple of million if you weren't insured, but why on earth wouldn't you have health insurance?
In the US in 2019, annual premiums for health coverage for a family of four cost $20,576, but employers picked up 71% of that cost.
Roughly about $6000 (£4600) per year for a family of 4. With two working parents that's going to be in the same ballpark as what you're paying in this country but for a far inferior service.
Roughly 20% of tax collected is spent on healthcare in UK, average salary is £36k therefore the average family of four with two working parents would be spending on average about £4500 on healthcare.
Do you think you get unlimited coverage under private health insurance? You think insurance policies include endless payments? They don't.
You need to factor in exclusions, limits (ie annual, per person, per treatment), co-pays, deductibles etc. I guess you are familiar with insurers trying to get out of coughing up when needed. That is what an insurance based healthcare system gets you.
Also the costs of treatment here are sky high - factor in all the costs (eg inflated Pharma - trig prices are extortionate, high wages and most of all the massive overheads for liability protection). This mean limits are hit quite easily.
I've seen that happen for several friends and colleagues. You pay your premiums, you do everything asked then get shat on when you need help. Plus the costs they come up with out of a black box - you have no way of disputing them.
A simple example: A friend's wife had a few minor complications while having a baby. She stayed a few extra days in hospital. They were insured but the length of stay and the additional treatment left them with a $50k bill.
Over the years the quality of the plans (ie what they cover) has reduced further and further. The employer cost share may have stayed relatively level (for large employers - smaller ones don't pay 70% of costs on average) but what is included has worsened dramatically. Employers haven't adjusted the premium share but they most certainly have adjusted the level of benefit to accommodate cost increases.
Also - take home net pay as a percentage of gross are similar to the UK after all tax and social security deductions. So it feels like you pay the insurance on top and not instead.
You should know by know that most of what you read in the media and online is bollocks (the insured medical industry has a massive influence on politics etc here - they want to protect their cash cow). There is only one of the two of us who has experienced both the NHS and private healthcare in the US and it is not you.
Believe me or not both systems are broken and on balance I would prefer an NHS type system.