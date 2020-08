Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 304





Posts: 1 304 George and Marvin offered new deals « on: Today at 10:41:55 AM » According to Warnock during joe press conference. Neil does like these two! Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 150





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 150Pack o cunts Re: George and Marvin offered new deals « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:53:17 AM » Johnson yes , Friend no as he's past it



Depends on the offer I suppose







Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 410







Posts: 40 410 Re: George and Marvin offered new deals « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:19:39 PM »



Sadly George has lost half a yard which is shame because he’s a top bloke who leads by example but wasn’t blessed with pace in the first place. I hope there’s a place for him on the coaching staff and maybe as fifth choice defender, but not if his wage could be better spent elsewhere. There’s no room for sentiment in football. Johnson played really well under Warnock.Sadly George has lost half a yard which is shame because he’s a top bloke who leads by example but wasn’t blessed with pace in the first place. I hope there’s a place for him on the coaching staff and maybe as fifth choice defender, but not if his wage could be better spent elsewhere. There’s no room for sentiment in football. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 643





Posts: 10 643 Re: George and Marvin offered new deals « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:23:17 PM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:19:39 PM



Sadly George has lost half a yard which is shame because he’s a top bloke who leads by example but wasn’t blessed with pace in the first place. I hope there’s a place for him on the coaching staff and maybe as fifth choice defender, but not if his wage could be better spent elsewhere. There’s no room for sentiment in football.

Johnson played really well under Warnock.Sadly George has lost half a yard which is shame because he’s a top bloke who leads by example but wasn’t blessed with pace in the first place. I hope there’s a place for him on the coaching staff and maybe as fifth choice defender, but not if his wage could be better spent elsewhere. There’s no room for sentiment in football.

THERE IS SENTIMENT IN FOOTBALL AT THE BORO THATS A BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM AND THE POSITION THE BORO ARE NOW IN Logged

Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 476





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 476Au revoir, Shosanna! Re: George and Marvin offered new deals « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:27:01 PM » Warnock's first mistake.



Friend looks as though he is running through treacle these days - far to slow and cumbersome.



If Warnock sees Friend as a regular starter next season, we are fucked. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Bud Wiser

Offline



Posts: 9 827





Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Posts: 9 827Bausor & Gill OUT!!! Re: George and Marvin offered new deals « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:36:57 PM » Quote from: Pile on Today at 08:19:39 PM Johnson played really well under Warnock.



Sadly George has lost half a yard which is shame because he’s a top bloke who leads by example but wasn’t blessed with pace in the first place. I hope there’s a place for him on the coaching staff and maybe as fifth choice defender, but not if his wage could be better spent elsewhere. There’s no room for sentiment in football.

Sadly George has lost half a yard which is shame because he’s a top bloke who leads by example but wasn’t blessed with pace in the first place. I hope there’s a place for him on the coaching staff and maybe as fifth choice defender, but not if his wage could be better spent elsewhere. There’s no room for sentiment in football.

What, as a left-back? He was by far our worst player against Sheff Wed. What, as a left-back? He was by far our worst player against Sheff Wed. Logged https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241