Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 402





Posts: 3 402 12 year old girl shot and killed in Sweden « on: Today at 09:44:17 AM »



When do we all start the marches? The kneeling and the riots?

When do the corporations start the virtue signalling?

When does the wall to wall media coverage start?





She was white, so it doesn't.



https://www.rt.com/news/497011-sweden-girl-killed-gang-shooting/



The world burns over a felon drug addict criminal but an innocent 12 year old's life doesn't matter.



CLOWN WORLD 🤡🤡🤡



#diversityisourstrengthWhen do we all start the marches? The kneeling and the riots?When do the corporations start the virtue signalling?When does the wall to wall media coverage start?She was white, so it doesn't.The world burns over a felon drug addict criminal but an innocent 12 year old's life doesn't matter.CLOWN WORLD 🤡🤡🤡 « Last Edit: Today at 10:59:38 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China