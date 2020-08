LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 802



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 802CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « on: Today at 09:01:32 AM » RUDY GESTEDE HAS BEEN ARRESTED BY CLEVELAND CUNTSTABULARY FOR MISLEADING PEOPLE 👍



IN TOO BELIEVING HE WAS A PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLER 👍



THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS OFFENCE SAID EX PIG 🐷🐷🐷



RAY MALLON AND WE WILL COME DOWN ON HIM LIKE A TON OF FEATHERS 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 146





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 146Pack o cunts Re: HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:38 AM »



Don't give up the day job.... Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 523





Posts: 5 523 Re: HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « Reply #4 on: Today at 09:29:24 AM » OK dumbo, just for you.



Try to read it slowly so that you understand.



The offence of making misleading statement



The offence of making misleading statements is set out in s.397 FSMA 2000.



The offence is predicated on both the elements set out in ss.397(1) and (2). The first element of the offence is set out in s.397(1): (1) This subsection applies to a person who –



(a) makes a statement, promise or forecast which he knows to be misleading, false or deceptive in a material particular;



(b) dishonestly conceals any material facts whether in connection with a statement, promise or forecast made by him or otherwise; or



(c) recklessly makes (dishonestly or otherwise) a statement, promise or forecast which is misleading, false or deceptive in a material particular. The word ‘or’ is important here. The offence applies to any of those



Taken from the Financial services and markets act, 2000 Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 802



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 802CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:21:11 AM » I THINK THE WORD YER LOOKING FOR IS FRAUD 👍





YA BIG FUCKING FRAUD 👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸👍



AS THICK AS A FUCKING CASTLE WALL 😂😂😂 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 523





Posts: 5 523 Re: HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:34 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:21:11 AM I THINK THE WORD YER LOOKING FOR IS FRAUD 👍





YA BIG FUCKING FRAUD 👍🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸👍



AS THICK AS A FUCKING CASTLE WALL 😂😂😂



Just as i thought....you were too thick to understand what i posted for you to read.



Fraud is something completely different to deliberately misleading someone over a financial investment.



No wonder you never progressed beyond manual labour, dumbo. Just as i thought....you were too thick to understand what i posted for you to read.Fraud is something completely different to deliberately misleading someone over a financial investment.No wonder you never progressed beyond manual labour, dumbo. « Last Edit: Today at 10:33:11 AM by Bernie » Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 802



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 802CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:37:16 AM » ELLO ELLO ELLO..... WHAT'S BEEN GOING ON ERE THEN LAD 🚔👮‍♂️



I HOPE YOU ARE NOT DELIBERATELY MISLEADING PEOPLE 😂😂😂😂😂😂



JAILABLE OFFENCE IS THAT. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 537





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 537Pull your socks up Tel. Re: HOT NEWS STRAIGHT OFF THE PRESS...... « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:44:15 AM » Establishing deliberate intent to materially mislead is where the 2012 Financial Services Act appears to provide sufficient defence for advisers to avoid penalties in all but the most blatant of cases. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures