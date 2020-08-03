Welcome,
August 03, 2020, 05:48:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RIP John Hume
Topic: RIP John Hume (Read 76 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 863
RIP John Hume
Today
at 04:17:50 PM »
Nobel peace prize winner and architect of ending the "troubles"!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 644
Re: RIP John Hume
Today
at 04:28:23 PM »
There was a point in time where he appeared to be the only sane frontline politician in Northern Ireland.
RIP
