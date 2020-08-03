Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2020, 05:48:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: RIP John Hume  (Read 76 times)
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 863


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:17:50 PM »
Nobel peace prize winner and architect of ending the "troubles"!
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 644


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:28:23 PM »
There was a point in time where he appeared to be the only sane frontline politician in Northern Ireland.

RIP
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 