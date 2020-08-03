Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 398





Posts: 3 398

Re: Only gold cards allowed in then? « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:49:20 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 02:55:17 PM



All those part time arseholes I've detested for 25 years are being fucked off and there are just the super fans left!



Well done Covid









Fucking brilliant - at last.All those part time arseholes I've detested for 25 years are being fucked off and there are just the super fans left!Well done Covid

No queues for the toilets or to get a pint. Just like any other Boro home game No queues for the toilets or to get a pint. Just like any other Boro home game