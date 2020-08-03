Welcome,
August 03, 2020, 03:19:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Only gold cards allowed in then?
Author
Topic: Only gold cards allowed in then? (Read 33 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 140
Pack o cunts
Only gold cards allowed in then?
Fucking brilliant - at last.
All those part time arseholes I've detested for 25 years are being fucked off and there are just the super fans left!
Well done Covid
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 787
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Only gold cards allowed in then?
SEEN YOU COMING FROM OVER THE HILL 😂😂😂😂😂
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
Posts: 320
Re: Only gold cards allowed in then?
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:01:10 PM
SEEN YOU COMING FROM OVER THE HILL 😂😂😂😂😂
One of the youngest fans to hold a good card I think
buzzing I'll be allowed in
