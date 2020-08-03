Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 140





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 140Pack o cunts Only gold cards allowed in then? « on: Today at 02:55:17 PM »



All those part time arseholes I've detested for 25 years are being fucked off and there are just the super fans left!



Well done Covid







Fucking brilliant - at last.All those part time arseholes I've detested for 25 years are being fucked off and there are just the super fans left!Well done Covid Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018