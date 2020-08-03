Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2020, 03:19:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Only gold cards allowed in then?  (Read 32 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 140


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:55:17 PM »
Fucking brilliant - at last.

All those part time arseholes I've detested for 25 years are being fucked off and there are just the super fans left!

Well done Covid

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 787

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:01:10 PM »
SEEN YOU COMING FROM OVER THE HILL  😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 320


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:11:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:01:10 PM
SEEN YOU COMING FROM OVER THE HILL  😂😂😂😂😂


One of the youngest fans to hold a good card I think  :like: buzzing I'll be allowed in  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 