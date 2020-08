LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 780



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 780CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡

MAHATMA GHANDI 👎 « on: Today at 12:09:56 PM » GOING TO BE THE FACE ON ONE OF THE NEW BRITISH COINS 👎😠😠😠👎



FUCK THAT FOR A LARK.... BE NONE GOING IN MY SKY ROCKET.... AND I WILL REFUSE THE CHANGE AT ANY OUTLET 👎



LIKE PUTTING LIZZZIES HEAD ON A FUCKING RUPEE NOTE 👎