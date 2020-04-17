|
sockets
Just read my emails , got one from the tax man telling me to log into the www.gov.uk
site to check my new tax code, They want more from me now, probably cos of the wage rise but I reckon it's also this Rishi Sunak he's blowing tax payers cash like it grows on tree's.
HM Revenue & Customs
You have a tax code change
Dear Mr xxxx xxxx
Your PAYE Income Tax records have recently changed. For security reasons we do not give the full details here but it could be because of a change in something like:
a job
your pay
your company benefits such as a company car
your pension
This means that the amount of Income Tax you will pay will change.
You should check your details to make sure they are right. This is so you pay the right amount of Income Tax.
Check your details
Sign in to your Personal Tax Account
Sunak Blowing £500 million on half price big macs for bone idle land whales to rock up to a restaurant sweating like Rolf Harris in wet n wild at the thought of half price burgers
Ill be paying for these fat idle cunts to go stuff their faces while I am at graft
Should only be for workers to take advantage of its our money paying for all this shite.
Got Bozo boris saying everyone go on a diet while Sunak wants everyone to ram cheese burgers down the throats .http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8586395/Governments-half-price-restaurant-scheme-Eat-Help-finally-launches.html
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
HM Revenue & Customs
You have a tax code change
Dear Mr SHIT CAKE
Your PAYE Income Tax records have recently changed. For security reasons we do not give the full details here but it could be because of a change in something like:
YOUR BANGING GOBLINS
YOU FINALLY GOT a job
your pay HAS FINALLY GONE OVER £9 AN HOUR
YOUR A CORSA car DRIVER
NUMBER 2 HAS STARTED DRAWING HER pension
This means that the amount of Income Tax you will pay will change.
You should check your details to make sure they are right. This is so you pay the right amount of Income Tax.
Check your details SHITCAKE
Sign in to your Personal Tax Account
BEER ME EUNUCH
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
