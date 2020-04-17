Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rishi Sunak  (Read 279 times)
Just read my emails , got one from the tax man telling me to log into the www.gov.uk site to check my new tax code, They want more from me now, probably cos of the wage rise but I reckon it's also this Rishi Sunak he's blowing tax payers cash like it grows on tree's.



HM Revenue & Customs
You have a tax code change
Dear Mr xxxx xxxx

Your PAYE Income Tax records have recently changed. For security reasons we do not give the full details here but it could be because of a change in something like:

a job
your pay
your company benefits such as a company car
your pension
This means that the amount of Income Tax you will pay will change.

You should check your details to make sure they are right. This is so you pay the right amount of Income Tax.

Check your details

Sign in to your Personal Tax Account







Sunak Blowing £500 million on half price big macs for bone idle land whales to rock up to a restaurant sweating like Rolf Harris in wet n wild at the thought of half price burgers




Ill be paying for these fat idle cunts to go stuff their faces while I am at graft  :unlike:


Should only be for workers to take advantage of its our money paying for all this shite.

Got Bozo boris saying everyone go on a diet while Sunak wants everyone to ram cheese burgers down the throats .

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8586395/Governments-half-price-restaurant-scheme-Eat-Help-finally-launches.html       
   
Well I am off down to Redcar beach for an hour then I am gonna take advantage and buy a few half price big macs on way back .  :like:
Hasn't been any tax rises yet but we are all going to get an absolute kicking soon due to the totally inept way the government has managed things.

Might as well enjoy Rishi's freebies because you're right we are all paying for it!!
Public sector workers are getting away scot free. A lot of them have just had a pay rise!!
Most have been sat at home for the last 4 months on full pay.

Teaching unions are doing their best to stop schools re-opening in Sept.

Bone idle cunts.
Rancid Antifa scum making the most of the half price Maccy D meals  :unlike: :unlike:
Good on her  :like:

Helping out the country  :like:
Takeaways dont qualify
That thing probably took it away alright, from some one else's table  :unlike: :unlike:

this is the scourge of society today. good for absolutely fuck all
Crocket you do realise some people with left leaning political views actually have jobs right?
Yeah there is one on our site he is the most bone idle work shy cunt to ever lace a pair of boots up  :wanker:
On a site as big as that you will have more than one lefty buddy  :like:
HM Revenue & Customs
You have a tax code change
Dear Mr SHIT CAKE

Your PAYE Income Tax records have recently changed. For security reasons we do not give the full details here but it could be because of a change in something like:

YOUR BANGING GOBLINS
YOU FINALLY GOT a job
your pay HAS FINALLY GONE OVER £9 AN HOUR
YOUR A CORSA car DRIVER
NUMBER 2 HAS STARTED DRAWING HER pension
This means that the amount of Income Tax you will pay will change.

You should check your details to make sure they are right. This is so you pay the right amount of Income Tax.

Check your details SHITCAKE

Sign in to your Personal Tax Account







BEER ME EUNUCH  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Gave me a laugh for once
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 11:03:14 PM




HM Revenue & Customs
You have a tax code change
Dear Mr SHIT CAKE

Your PAYE Income Tax records have recently changed. For security reasons we do not give the full details here but it could be because of a change in something like:

YOUR BANGING GOBLINS
YOU FINALLY GOT a job
your pay HAS FINALLY GONE OVER £9 AN HOUR
YOUR A CORSA car DRIVER
NUMBER 2 HAS STARTED DRAWING HER pension
This means that the amount of Income Tax you will pay will change.

You should check your details to make sure they are right. This is so you pay the right amount of Income Tax.

Check your details SHITCAKE

Sign in to your Personal Tax Account







BEER ME EUNUCH  :beer: :beer: :beer:

 jc
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:55:11 PM
On a site as big as that you will have more than one lefty buddy  :like:

They'll all be working in the office with their Garfield socks.
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 11:09:14 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:55:11 PM
On a site as big as that you will have more than one lefty buddy  :like:

They'll all be working in the office with their Garfield socks.





This is correct  :like:
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 10:30:48 PM
Takeaways dont qualify

McDonalds are doing it
