Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2020, 08:04:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The soft lot are at it Again  (Read 347 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 321


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:41:49 AM »
Probably all behind the keyboard with their Mao t-shirts on crying into their camomile tea and a herbal cigarette  :ponce:

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/neil-warnock-on-brexit-i-cannot-wait-to-get-out-of-the-eu.6710/
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 592

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:49:03 AM »
People who are 50 and over shouldn't have been allowed to vote on Brexit, and the last General Election results didn't back the wanting to leave. And they say people who post on this board are thick  :nige:
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 555


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:18:48 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:49:03 AM
People who are 50 and over shouldn't have been allowed to vote on Brexit, and the last General Election results didn't back the wanting to leave. And they say people who post on this board are thick  :nige:

Its great to see how agitated and bitter they quickly get

So likes of buffaloNY (I think it was) should have a say while living in America but people living here who are over 50 shouldnt. Hmmmkay. Also, gotta love the argument that the majority didnt vote of the eligible U.K. population did not vote for brexit. Irrelevant. Of those that could be bothered to vote, the majority voted leave. Its very simple. Now lets have a hard brexit and get on with it.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 186



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:34:58 AM »
Just read that, not all. Some good responses but agree the majority contains a general narrow bandwidth of society who are blind to hypocrisy.

Surprised nobody made the point about how the professional game has disappointingly crowbarred Marxism into football and how fucking ridiculous it is, from political and hypocrisy standpoints.

Warnock is a dying breed? That is a deeply disturbing thing to say and an insight into their contempt for anyone with opposing views.   
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 510


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:45:07 AM »
Not been on there in ages yet reading that it's the same old self righteous cun ts still banging on.......Lappenabiana, Lizards Jumpers......shit cunts one and all.

Just can't come to terms with the fact that they are a minority view.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 837



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:31:10 PM »
Judging by that Roofie's recent posts he is a complete cunt.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 380


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:43:01 PM »
That hopesoboro is a proper commie cunt. Mention China or Russia and he loses it.
Logged
Erimus44
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 349


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:03:24 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:31:10 PM
Judging by that Roofie's recent posts he is a complete cunt.

 oleary

I think he has some legit mental health illness.
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 321


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:33:54 PM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on Today at 07:03:24 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:31:10 PM
Judging by that Roofie's recent posts he is a complete cunt.

 oleary

I think he has some legit mental health illness.

He's a fucking ex scaleyback he's a real life ponce
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 