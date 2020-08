BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 763





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 763 DID CELTS WIN TODAY ? « on: Today at 07:13:04 PM » OH YEAH THEY DID 🙈🐵🐒💰💲💸



10 IN A ROW 🤣🤣🤣



SCOTTY BROOOOOOOON IS GONNA MAKE A RIGHT MUG OUT OF POPCORN TEETH GERRARD AGAIN 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡



BEER ME BOYZ 🌈🌈🌈🍺🍺🍺🍻🍻🍻🍀🤠🤠🤠 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 314





Posts: 314 Re: DID CELTS WIN TODAY ? « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:48:30 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:15:06 PM

WON A TOUGH GAME AGAINST HAMILTON

I had 10 on 6-1 very much a nearly day for me



Also had 10 on 5-0 and 4-2



My five fold bet for 30 is looking good though



Celtic

Harrogate

Fiorentina

Bohemians

Sassuolo 0-0 so far







I had 10 on 6-1 very much a nearly day for meAlso had 10 on 5-0 and 4-2My five fold bet for 30 is looking good thoughCelticHarrogateFiorentinaBohemiansSassuolo 0-0 so far Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 1 763





REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...Posts: 1 763 Re: DID CELTS WIN TODAY ? « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:49:02 PM » IT WAS A NAILBITER 🙊🙈🐵🐒



A REAL BACK AND FORTH AFFAIR 🤠🤠🤠🌈



LIKE DAMON AND DI CAPRIO IN THE DEPARTED 👍👍👍👍❤





BEER ME MONKS 🐒🐵🙈🙊🙈🐵🐒🙊🙈🙈🐵🙊🙈🐵🙊🙊🙈🐵🐵🙈🐒🐵🙈🙈🙈🍺🍻🍺🍻 Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....