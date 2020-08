Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 186







Posts: 9 186 Racist militia illegally march in Brixton « on: Yesterday at 07:00:54 PM »



No reporting on MSM



Dangerous stuff for our once embracing society



Lack of equality is stark, had this been ......



Political uniforms are illegalNo reporting on MSMDangerous stuff for our once embracing societyLack of equality is stark, had this been ...... Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 644





Posts: 1 644 Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 PM » Not a big fan of anything with facist or paramilitary overtones but if they want to play dress up, doesnít make them any more or less threatening. BTW isnít the Daily Mail MSM then, it was one of the lead stories on the website yesterday! With good old Nigel telling people how it terrifies him.



Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 529





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 529Not big and not clever Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:33:58 AM »



As long as they stay in their shitty London ghettos they can goose step around all they like. Maybe it's a Sly Stone fan club?As long as they stay in their shitty London ghettos they can goose step around all they like. Logged CoB scum

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 533





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 533Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:51:25 AM »







.. resulted in their arrest under the 1936 Public Order Act for "wearing political uniforms" in 2016.



It is difficult to argue that there is an even hand being applied. Whatever your thoughts about the whole BLM project are it does seem a little strange that this march resulted in no arrests yet the Britain First's fleeces seen here.... resulted in their arrest under the 1936 Public Order Act for "wearing political uniforms" in 2016.It is difficult to argue that there is an even hand being applied. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 14 871







Posts: 14 871 Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton « Reply #16 on: Today at 06:33:30 PM » True. I find Britain First people difficult and I find the ultras in the balm movement difficult too. In our society there is a right to opinion but there is also a line where incitement to commit crime and distress to others comes in.



Difficult to police. A brick thrown through a window is easy, but an escalating parade from both sides is difficult to call when to step in, and with how much force. Logged