August 03, 2020, 02:13:32 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
Author
Topic: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
Wee_Willie
Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:54 PM
Political uniforms are illegal
No reporting on MSM
Dangerous stuff for our once embracing society
Lack of equality is stark, had this been ......
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:59 PM
Family First?.... more like the Black Panthers.
Itchy_ring
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:12:29 PM
Not a big fan of anything with facist or paramilitary overtones but if they want to play dress up, doesnt make them any more or less threatening. BTW isnt the Daily Mail MSM then, it was one of the lead stories on the website yesterday! With good old Nigel telling people how it terrifies him.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:53 PM
EDL , FLA and "free Tommy" gammon's had their marches in London, don't see a problem here.
Skinz
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:32:53 PM
EDL , FLA and "free Tommy" gammon's had their marches in London, don't see a problem here.
Racist twat.
Don pepe
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:06 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 07:32:53 PM
EDL , FLA and "free Tommy" gammon's had their marches in London, don't see a problem here.
Youre gammon you stupid cunt. You just get gammony over different issues
Pile
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:57 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:00:54 PM
Political uniforms are illegal
No reporting on MSM
Dangerous stuff for our once embracing society
Lack of equality is stark, had this been ......
Is the bloke third from the front (left) Cyclops? I cant work out whats going on.
38red
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:03:56 AM
Better behaved than the Fat Lads Alliance
Skinz
Re: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:07:34 AM
Quote from: 38red on
Today
at 12:03:56 AM
Better behaved than the Fat Lads Alliance
Great bunch of lads/women of all colours. The knobs holding their placcards with Nazi bollocks were all middle-aged white cunts
Loading...