Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2020, 12:38:02 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Racist militia illegally march in Brixton  (Read 228 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 183



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 07:00:54 PM »
Political uniforms are illegal

No reporting on MSM

Dangerous stuff for our once embracing society

Lack of equality is stark, had this been ......
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 833



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:10:59 PM »
Family First?.... more like the Black Panthers.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 640


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:12:29 PM »
Not a big fan of anything with facist or paramilitary overtones but if they want to play dress up, doesnt make them any more or less threatening. BTW isnt the Daily Mail MSM then, it was one of the lead stories on the website yesterday!  With good old Nigel telling people how it terrifies him.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 862


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:32:53 PM »
EDL , FLA and "free Tommy" gammon's had their marches in London, don't see a problem here.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 377


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:32:53 PM
EDL , FLA and "free Tommy" gammon's had their marches in London, don't see a problem here.

Racist twat.
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 550


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:32:53 PM
EDL , FLA and "free Tommy" gammon's had their marches in London, don't see a problem here.

Youre gammon you stupid cunt. You just get gammony over different issues
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 406



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:47:57 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:00:54 PM
Political uniforms are illegal

No reporting on MSM

Dangerous stuff for our once embracing society

Lack of equality is stark, had this been ......


Is the bloke third from the front (left) Cyclops? I cant work out whats going on.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 395


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:03:56 AM »
Better behaved than the Fat Lads Alliance
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 