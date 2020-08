El Capitan

Lewis Wing « on: Today at 05:01:26 PM »











ITK Been told he can leave this summer if he can find a club

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #1 on: Today at 05:11:18 PM » League one standard player. Good luck to him

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:13:38 PM » Got a good shot on him but not good enough for me, be interesting to see where he goes. Might end up at the Mackems.

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:47:52 PM » Bit harsh on the lads birthday. Pity he hasnít improved but you need a more than the odd decent pass and long range shot.



Never seemed fit enough for me, always looked like he was blowing after 10 mins or so. He also makes Aden Flint look rapid.

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:43 PM » I made it known a few weeks ago that Blackburn had a bit loaded and it was pretty much done, watch this space

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:15:34 PM » Well I suppose it must show theres some ambition coming if the leagues lowest scorers can show their third highest scorer the door!



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:17:12 PM » Done well to get himself a career but isnít good enough for a team that wants to be top half of championship

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:34:15 PM » Quote from: Priv on Today at 06:47:52 PM Bit harsh on the lads birthday. Pity he hasnít improved but you need a more than the odd decent pass and long range shot.



Never seemed fit enough for me, always looked like he was blowing after 10 mins or so. He also makes Aden Flint look rapid.



Been a few rumours hes a raging piss head

Re: Lewis Wing « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:45:37 PM »











Heís not a piss head. But heís not exactly James Milner either
Good luck to the lad anyway, heís come from non league and will be wedged now