sockets



Online



Posts: 1 087





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 087THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Looks like McNair is on his way « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM » Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 638





Posts: 10 638 Re: Looks like McNair is on his way « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:09:20 PM » TYPICAL BORO PAID 5 MILLION AND PROBABLY SELL FOR 1 MILLION FUCKING JOKE

BY THE WAY I DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT HIM LEAVING HE WILL BE ON A BIG WEDGE Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 644





Posts: 1 644 Re: Looks like McNair is on his way « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 PM » Guess hes on pretty decent wedge and hes hardly set the world on fire, although get the impression some of that is down to being played in half a dozen different positions Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 321





Posts: 321 Re: Looks like McNair is on his way « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:33:05 PM » nobody likes a hypocrite me owld fruit Lidds you have an awful lot to say on Boro matters when you say you don't give a fuck and will never step foot In the Riverside againnobody likes a hypocrite me owld fruit Logged