Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2020, 03:19:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Looks like McNair is on his way  (Read 517 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 300


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:49:16 PM »
Advanced talks with Stoke, no fee mentioned. Knowing Boro it will be undisclosed
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 787

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:57:33 PM »
GOOD RIDDANCE THE LAZY EX MACKEM OIRISH CUNT  👍😁👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 086


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM »
 :like: charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 637


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:09:20 PM »
TYPICAL BORO PAID 5 MILLION AND PROBABLY SELL FOR 1 MILLION FUCKING JOKE
BY THE WAY I DONT GIVE A FUCK ABOUT HIM LEAVING HE WILL BE ON A BIG WEDGE
Logged
Freddie Boswell
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:14:29 PM »
Stoke Manager trying to assemble the Northern Ireland squad, hell be back for Saville next.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 787

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:25:00 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 05:14:29 PM
Stoke Manager trying to assemble the Northern Ireland squad, hell be back for Saville next.


I FUCKING HOPE SO..... 3 MILL AND I'LL DRIVE THE CUNT THERE MESELF IN ME JAG  👍😂😂😂👍😎😍😜😁😉
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 511

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM »
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 643


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 PM »
Guess hes on pretty decent wedge and hes hardly set the world on fire, although get the impression some of that is down to being played in half a dozen different positions
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 825


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:21:09 PM »
No big loss. Inconsistency personified.

Get him replaced with Luke Freeman on a seasons loan from Sheff Unorted.  :mido:
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 787

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 825


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:29:24 PM »
Quote from: Freddie Boswell on Yesterday at 05:14:29 PM
Stoke Manager trying to assemble the Northern Ireland squad, hell be back for Saville next.

Good idea. He can then team him back up with that other flop, Lee Gregory, then accept the £12million bid that Millwall staggeringly turned down from Bausor.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 320


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:33:05 PM »
Lidds you have an awful lot to say on Boro matters when you say you don't give a fuck and will never step foot In the Riverside again  nobody likes a hypocrite me owld fruit  :ponce:
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 659


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM »
Hope he does go, another improvement to the squad if he leaves
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 511

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:20:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎


75k  

Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 510


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:52:32 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:20:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎


75k  

Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite

Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax  mick

No Thanks.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 787

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:57:10 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:20:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎


75k  

Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite

Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax  mick

No Thanks.


270 TAX  👍

WRONG AGAIN WINNET  👎😂😂😂👎

ONE DAY YOU WILL GET SOMETHING RIGHT  👍😂👍

AND 55 TO THE GALLLON 👍  3 LITRE DIESEL 😎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 510


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:23:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:57:10 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:20:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎


75k  

Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite

Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax  mick

No Thanks.


270 TAX  👍



You sure about that ?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 787

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:59:07 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:23:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:57:10 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:20:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎


75k  

Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite

Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax  mick

No Thanks.


270 TAX  👍



You sure about that ?


WELL THAT'S WHAT I PAID IN JAN FOR 12 MONTHS  👍😂😂😂👍


WHAT'S IT TO YOU WINNET ?

OBSESSED AS USUAL  👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 510


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:02:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 02:59:07 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 02:23:47 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:57:10 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:52:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:20:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:25:25 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:11:12 PM
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey


WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?

YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT  👎


75k  

Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite

Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax  mick

No Thanks.


270 TAX  👍



You sure about that ?


WELL THAT'S WHAT I PAID IN JAN FOR 12 MONTHS  👍😂😂😂👍


WHAT'S IT TO YOU WINNET ?

OBSESSED AS USUAL  👎

And here was me thinking any car with a list price of over 40k has to pay another £300 a year road tax for the first 5 years.

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 