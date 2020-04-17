|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?
YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?
YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT 👎
75k
Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite
Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax
No Thanks.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?
YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT 👎
75k
Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite
Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax
No Thanks.
270 TAX 👍
WRONG AGAIN WINNET 👎😂😂😂👎
ONE DAY YOU WILL GET SOMETHING RIGHT 👍😂👍
AND 55 TO THE GALLLON 👍 3 LITRE DIESEL 😎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
Bernie
|
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?
YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT 👎
75k
Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite
Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax
No Thanks.
270 TAX 👍
You sure about that ?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?
YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT 👎
75k
Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite
Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax
No Thanks.
270 TAX 👍
You sure about that ?
WELL THAT'S WHAT I PAID IN JAN FOR 12 MONTHS 👍😂😂😂👍
WHAT'S IT TO YOU WINNET ?
OBSESSED AS USUAL 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
Bernie
|
A double bubble you and a jag, Hed probably rather walk on his own matey
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU WERE IN A 75K MOTOR.?
YOU FREAKY FUCKING NO MARK SHIT STAIN CUNT 👎
75k
Ive bought them Damaged for 10k And struggled to sell them for 20k , nobody wants the big old shite
Drink fuel and cost £450 a year to tax
No Thanks.
270 TAX 👍
You sure about that ?
WELL THAT'S WHAT I PAID IN JAN FOR 12 MONTHS 👍😂😂😂👍
WHAT'S IT TO YOU WINNET ?
OBSESSED AS USUAL 👎
And here was me thinking any car with a list price of over 40k has to pay another £300 a year road tax for the first 5 years.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.