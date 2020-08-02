Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
towz
« Reply #50 on: August 02, 2020, 10:26:03 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 09:52:00 PM
Yep he lost a bucket load along with half the other greedy lefty plebs  charles

It's times like these when I like to remind crocky of my day rate  
Don pepe
« Reply #51 on: August 02, 2020, 10:31:38 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 02, 2020, 10:26:03 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 09:52:00 PM
Yep he lost a bucket load along with half the other greedy lefty plebs  charles

It's times like these when I like to remind crocky of my day rate  

Aw mate, I doubt he gives a fuck now he knows your rate is about 30% less than commissioning engineers were getting five year ago for better locations. Youre pretty much on a graduate wage. If you do t ask for a rise youve got no hair on your balls
towz
« Reply #52 on: August 02, 2020, 10:32:29 PM »
Cheers for the advice mate  :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #53 on: August 02, 2020, 10:35:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 02, 2020, 10:26:03 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 09:52:00 PM
Yep he lost a bucket load along with half the other greedy lefty plebs  charles

It's times like these when I like to remind crocky of my day rate  
WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YER DID ANY GRAFT  
IF YOUR BACK IN BLIGHTY THE CSA AND THE TAX MAN WILL HAVE YER  lost
WATCH IT AT THE AIRPORT  mcl
towz
« Reply #54 on: August 02, 2020, 10:36:38 PM »
They won't like  :nige:
Don pepe
« Reply #55 on: August 02, 2020, 10:39:58 PM »
Aye cos youre too much of a cowardy custard to come back

You and your scaredy cat mate Matthew. Proper pair of pansies mcl
towz
« Reply #56 on: August 02, 2020, 10:41:53 PM »
Are you well mate?   charles

I'm home 20th of August will buy yas a pint
Don pepe
« Reply #57 on: August 02, 2020, 10:43:35 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 02, 2020, 10:41:53 PM
Are you well mate?   charles

I'm home 20th of August will buy yas a pint

Ill buy my own pint fat face but Ill see you in the spread if youve got the balls to show up

(Clue: you dont)
CapsDave
« Reply #58 on: August 02, 2020, 10:44:45 PM »
Dons turned in to a hard cunt  :homer:
Don pepe
« Reply #59 on: August 02, 2020, 10:46:58 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on August 02, 2020, 10:44:45 PM
Dons turned in to a hard cunt  :homer:

No way mate - you wont catch me trying to find out were lads work to cause them chew. Im too smart to fight lad. I just meant towz wont front the stokesley lads. Listen mate, I dont know you - you dont know me, theres me hand theres me heart 
CapsDave
« Reply #60 on: August 02, 2020, 10:50:36 PM »
Who has done that like mate?
towz
« Reply #61 on: August 02, 2020, 10:54:31 PM »
Have you been taking cryptic posting lessons off oddcunt Don?
Skinz
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 01:36:53 AM »
Quote from: towz on August 02, 2020, 10:54:31 PM
Have you been taking cryptic posting lessons off oddcunt Don?

Can you imagine playin hide and seek with Towz? You wouldn't find him for years the tax dodging cunt.
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 AM »
Not sure why any of you take pleasure in working class local people losing their pensions due to naivety. Schadenfreude is generally motivated by an ability to improve your own life, so you focus on derailing others.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM »
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.
Bernie
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:23:32 AM
Not sure why any of you take pleasure in working class local people losing their pensions due to naivety.

I certainly don't - feel very sorry for them.

BUT there were a lot of people going around boasting about how much they were going to make, and a lot of people commited way more than was sensible. I think a lot of people were guilty of either greed or foolishness rather than naivety. There seemed to be an attitude of "This can't fail".........and then it did. Never put all your eggs in one basket as they say...........

Also, there were those who made plenty of money out of it.......if you bought in at 10p and sold at, say, 35p you would have been very happy indeed. Not everyone lost their shirts. Sadly it was the local, inexperienced investors who tended to fall into the latter catagory.
Bernie
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.


How were people duped. It was always a project that carried a risk....doing something that had not been done before, and managed by a company who had little previous experience. Also one of the main contractors was sacked off fairly early in the job. There were plenty of indicators that this was not a straightforward project.

To say people were duped suggests they were lied to and i don't see any evidence for that.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 AM »
Even the boss of Sirius suggested in a Times interview that local investors had been misled and badly advised.
Oldfield
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:19:24 AM »
Quote from: towz on August 02, 2020, 10:54:31 PM
Have you been taking cryptic posting lessons off oddcunt Don?

Still talking about me i see my little anti semitic camel shagging bad dad.....

Ive got you dancing on strings..... ....

Hilarious

 :basil: monkey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:02:00 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.

Duped?

It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.

Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:02:00 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.

Duped?

It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.

Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.

It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.
You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune.
Oldfield
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:16:49 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:02:00 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.

Duped?

It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.

Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.

It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.
You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune.

All investments are high risk if you do not do your due diligence........ anyone doing their due diligence into Sirius could see it was at best a pipe dream at worst a South Sea scam.

If you invested in it you are to blame no one else

I have zero tolerance for this poor teessider chat ...... its complete self pity
Bernie
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM »
If they were misled then that was surely a criminal offence.
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 11:52:50 AM »
Giving poor advice isn't a crime Bernie.
Don pepe
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 PM »
I know a lot of them based their investment on what they seen on fmttm, heard off lads on the site and similar unqualified sources. Ive zero sympathy for people who got greedy, similar to the sick heads who were taking out loans to buy bitcoins a few years back. So many guilty of counting their chickens and being quite smug about it. Reckless stupidity.
Bernie
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 08:34:07 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:52:50 AM
Giving poor advice isn't a crime Bernie.

Agreed - but if someone said "I think these shares will do well" - then it's just an opinion, or as you say, advice. It's not misleading someone or duping them - that would be intentional.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #76 on: Today at 06:22:19 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM
If they were misled then that was surely a criminal offence.



YOU THICK CUNT    charles



ABOUT AS BRIGHT AS A 2 WATT FUCKING BULB   :meltdown: :meltdown: :wanker:
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #77 on: Today at 07:56:13 AM »
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/sirius-minerals-investors-were-misled-says-boss-chris-fraser-dsh72vcpf
Bernie
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:25:49 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:22:19 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM
If they were misled then that was surely a criminal offence.



YOU THICK CUNT    charles



ABOUT AS BRIGHT AS A 2 WATT FUCKING BULB   :meltdown: :meltdown: :wanker:

You literally have zero idea what you are talking about.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #79 on: Today at 08:28:43 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:25:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:22:19 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM
If they were misled then that was surely a criminal offence.



YOU THICK CUNT    charles



ABOUT AS BRIGHT AS A 2 WATT FUCKING BULB   :meltdown: :meltdown: :wanker:

You literally have zero idea what you are talking about.

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:56:49 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:25:49 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:22:19 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:51:22 AM
If they were misled then that was surely a criminal offence.



YOU THICK CUNT    charles



ABOUT AS BRIGHT AS A 2 WATT FUCKING BULB   :meltdown: :meltdown: :wanker:

You literally have zero idea what you are talking about.



YOU ARE A MUPPET LAD  👎🐸🐸🐸👎

I'M CHARGING YOU WITH MISLEADING PEOPLE 😂😂😂😂😂

IT'S A VERY SERIOUS OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

LIKE I SAID.... YOU ARE A THICK CUNT  🤡🐸🤡🐸🤡🐸
