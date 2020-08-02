|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 4
|
Not sure why any of you take pleasure in working class local people losing their pensions due to naivety. Schadenfreude is generally motivated by an ability to improve your own life, so you focus on derailing others.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.
Duped?
It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.
Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.
It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.
You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.
Duped?
It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.
Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.
It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.
You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune.
All investments are high risk if you do not do your due diligence........ anyone doing their due diligence into Sirius could see it was at best a pipe dream at worst a South Sea scam.
If you invested in it you are to blame no one else
I have zero tolerance for this poor teessider chat ...... its complete self pity
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
You literally have zero idea what you are talking about.
YOU ARE A MUPPET LAD 👎🐸🐸🐸👎
I'M CHARGING YOU WITH MISLEADING PEOPLE 😂😂😂😂😂
IT'S A VERY SERIOUS OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
LIKE I SAID.... YOU ARE A THICK CUNT 🤡🐸🤡🐸🤡🐸
|
|
|
|
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡