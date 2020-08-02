Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 512





Posts: 5 512 Re: THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY AND IT WANTS STOPPING..... « Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 AM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 09:23:32 AM Not sure why any of you take pleasure in working class local people losing their pensions due to naivety.



I certainly don't - feel very sorry for them.



BUT there were a lot of people going around boasting about how much they were going to make, and a lot of people commited way more than was sensible. I think a lot of people were guilty of either greed or foolishness rather than naivety. There seemed to be an attitude of "This can't fail".........and then it did. Never put all your eggs in one basket as they say...........



Also, there were those who made plenty of money out of it.......if you bought in at 10p and sold at, say, 35p you would have been very happy indeed. Not everyone lost their shirts. Sadly it was the local, inexperienced investors who tended to fall into the latter catagory.



I certainly don't - feel very sorry for them.BUT there were a lot of people going around boasting about how much they were going to make, and a lot of people commited way more than was sensible. I think a lot of people were guilty of either greed or foolishness rather than naivety. There seemed to be an attitude of "This can't fail".........and then it did. Never put all your eggs in one basket as they say...........Also, there were those who made plenty of money out of it.......if you bought in at 10p and sold at, say, 35p you would have been very happy indeed. Not everyone lost their shirts. Sadly it was the local, inexperienced investors who tended to fall into the latter catagory. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 512





Posts: 5 512 Re: THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY AND IT WANTS STOPPING..... « Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.





How were people duped. It was always a project that carried a risk....doing something that had not been done before, and managed by a company who had little previous experience. Also one of the main contractors was sacked off fairly early in the job. There were plenty of indicators that this was not a straightforward project.



To say people were duped suggests they were lied to and i don't see any evidence for that. How were people duped. It was always a project that carried a risk....doing something that had not been done before, and managed by a company who had little previous experience. Also one of the main contractors was sacked off fairly early in the job. There were plenty of indicators that this was not a straightforward project.To say people were duped suggests they were lied to and i don't see any evidence for that. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 533





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 533Pull your socks up Tel. Re: THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY AND IT WANTS STOPPING..... « Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:16:49 AM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:02:00 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.



Duped?



It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.



Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.

Duped?It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.

It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.

You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune. It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 887







Posts: 887 Re: THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY AND IT WANTS STOPPING..... « Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 11:16:49 AM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:02:00 AM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:42:09 AM I have to agree with Pally's here. Rejoicing in any fellow Teessider's misery because they were duped into investing into a local project seems like poor form to me.



Duped?



It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.



Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.

Duped?It was high risk from the get go, only a fool drops their entire savings into a single investment. You have to be completely retarded to put it all into a single high risk investment.Might as well go to a casino and put it all on red at the roulette table.

It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.

You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune.

It is likely that investors were advised that it wasn't high risk.You're absolutely right that the risk was there, and it was stupid and ill-advised to "lump on", but it doesn't mean that they weren't misled, and it certainly doesn't mean that we should gloat at their misfortune.

All investments are high risk if you do not do your due diligence........ anyone doing their due diligence into Sirius could see it was at best a pipe dream at worst a South Sea scam.



If you invested in it you are to blame no one else



I have zero tolerance for this poor teessider chat ...... its complete self pity All investments are high risk if you do not do your due diligence........ anyone doing their due diligence into Sirius could see it was at best a pipe dream at worst a South Sea scam.If you invested in it you are to blame no one elseI have zero tolerance for this poor teessider chat ...... its complete self pity Logged