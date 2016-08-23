Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY AND IT WANTS STOPPING.....
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:39:28 PM »
IF I OR ANY OF MY FAMILY HAD LOST EVERYTHING COZ OF THIS WORKSHY CUNT  😠😠😠

I WOULD HUNT HIM DOWN.... GIVE HIM A SEVERE KICKING AND GLADLY GO TO JAIL..... DIRECT AND NOT COLLECT 200 NOTES  😠😠😠

FUCKING SCUM PARASITE  👎


https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-8583999/Sirius-Minerals-boss-pocketed-1-3m-investors-lost-fortune.html
sockets
Welch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:43:46 PM »
Yep he's a locust he had them shareholders fucked right over  :unlike: :unlike:

Used to read the SXX Share index forum now and again and some of them had lost everything.
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:23 PM »
Met him once at a local business event.

Asked him a one on one question about the project. His response was lightweight. 

My conclusion from the exchange: dodgy disingenuous cunt. 
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:50:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:39:28 PM
IF I OR ANY OF MY FAMILY HAD LOST EVERYTHING COZ OF THIS WORKSHY CUNT  😠😠😠

I WOULD HUNT HIM DOWN.... GIVE HIM A SEVERE KICKING AND GLADLY GO TO JAIL..... DIRECT AND NOT COLLECT 200 NOTES  😠😠😠

FUCKING SCUM PARASITE  👎


https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-8583999/Sirius-Minerals-boss-pocketed-1-3m-investors-lost-fortune.html
I RECKON SOMEONE WILL GET THE CUNT HOW CAN HE SLEEP AT NIGHT  :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:14 PM »
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:03:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:08:38 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:03:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost





They must sup in the cross  mick
monkeyman
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:33 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:08:38 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:03:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost





They must sup in the cross  mick
  oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:42:33 PM »
 lost
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:47:44 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:08:38 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:03:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost





They must sup in the cross  mick

 mick
sockets
Welch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:53:20 PM »
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

THEY SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT ASTRA ZENECA  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷
sockets
Welch
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:16:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:13:51 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

THEY SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT ASTRA ZENECA  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷








 charles charles :like: :like:


Remember it all well.. Lefty slime like this fella below .. Boasting he got in at 49 pence  charles  sold for 5 pence  charles   charles hard lines on any nice people who lost cash but fuck the lefty slime I hope it hit em like a ton of bricks


ExFootyLegs Posted on 23/08/2016 10:30

Sirius Minerals
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
Just bought a further 4k worth @ .49p no brainer...they are going to fly...
bought 3900 @ .29p in 2011...

Sit back and watch...[:D]
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:32:48 PM »

coluka Posted on 14/07/2017

fptrader, I think you are talking codswallop in all honesty regarding this share. I will ensure this thread is reposted during 2023 at some point and we will see who was right.

This company has serious government support. It will be a massive exporter across the globe. It will be vital to our economy in the post brexit world and has a first class management team leading it. It is though obviously a slow burner presently because until production it offers no returns and does obviously come with some risk.
     



fptrader Posted on 14/07/2017

Yeh you're right mate - thats why the share price is down 50% from Aug 2016.

There's no such thing as a sure thing and its a lesson you will learn the hard way sooner or later.

But good luck to you.     








lol ouch  charles  fptrader knew the crack but the lefties refused to litsen greed got the better of em
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Don pepe
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:35:26 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

Yep, remember it well - all the left wing socialists buying into capitalism hook line and sinker, floating about how much money they were going to make. Shows their integrity and true values, their only true issue with capitalism is envy and bitterness. Glad the likes of them lost the fucking lot. Only put in what you are prepared to lose. Usual smug know it all cunts exposed but this time at the bank not the ballot. Unlucky chumps  
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 714


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:38:00 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:35:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

Yep, remember it well - all the left wing socialists buying into capitalism hook line and sinker, floating about how much money they were going to make. Shows their integrity and true values, their only true issue with capitalism is envy and bitterness. Glad the likes of them lost the fucking lot. Only put in what you are prepared to lose. Usual smug know it all cunts exposed but this time at the bank not the ballot. Unlucky chumps  




I assume you have sympathy with anyone who lost money who DOESNT post on FMTTM though?



Bitter fucker, you are 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:39:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:38:00 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:35:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

Yep, remember it well - all the left wing socialists buying into capitalism hook line and sinker, floating about how much money they were going to make. Shows their integrity and true values, their only true issue with capitalism is envy and bitterness. Glad the likes of them lost the fucking lot. Only put in what you are prepared to lose. Usual smug know it all cunts exposed but this time at the bank not the ballot. Unlucky chumps  




I assume you have sympathy with anyone who lost money who DOESNT post on FMTTM though?



Bitter fucker, you are 







Already said above if you read snitchen  .. hard lines on any decent people who lost money , As far as lefty slime goes I hope they lost the fucking lot  :like: :like:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:41:31 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:35:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

Yep, remember it well - all the left wing socialists buying into capitalism hook line and sinker, floating about how much money they were going to make. Shows their integrity and true values, their only true issue with capitalism is envy and bitterness. Glad the likes of them lost the fucking lot. Only put in what you are prepared to lose. Usual smug know it all cunts exposed but this time at the bank not the ballot. Unlucky chumps  













That's the ones alright pal  :like: :like:  the very same bunch of hypocritical pricks  :like: :like:

loved it when they were begging for a bail out  :alf: :alf:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Don pepe
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:45:55 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:41:31 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:35:26 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

Yep, remember it well - all the left wing socialists buying into capitalism hook line and sinker, floating about how much money they were going to make. Shows their integrity and true values, their only true issue with capitalism is envy and bitterness. Glad the likes of them lost the fucking lot. Only put in what you are prepared to lose. Usual smug know it all cunts exposed but this time at the bank not the ballot. Unlucky chumps  













That's the ones alright pal  :like: :like:  the very same bunch of hypocritical pricks  :like: :like:

loved it when they were begging for a bail out  :alf: :alf:

Theyre pack of fake cunts, simple as that. Any investment comes with risk but oh no, not theirs 

Listen Matty, we all know the way you play and even when you lose you win (by not paying up). I have no sympathy with anyone who invests more than they can afford to lose and puts all their eggs in one basket. Its just plain dumb. Just that fmttm and some of the share forums were full of cunts who thought they were gonna make a killing. Reality is a motherfucker eh  :nige:
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:55:02 PM »
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.
sockets
Welch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:02:07 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:45:55 PM


Theyre pack of fake cunts, simple as that. Any investment comes with risk but oh no, not theirs 

Listen Matty, we all know the way you play and even when you lose you win (by not paying up). I have no sympathy with anyone who invests more than they can afford to lose and puts all their eggs in one basket. Its just plain dumb. Just that fmttm and some of the share forums were full of cunts who thought they were gonna make a killing. Reality is a motherfucker eh  :nige:













100% :like:

Seen a few lads on here mention they had invested and they left it at that

Over there though the socialists  were at it every week foaming at the lips at how much money they were all going to make  through capitalism

Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Oldfield
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:37:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:55:02 PM
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.

What was it the Linthorpe Shaman had to say about all those hard working boro lads who voted Tory?

The hypocrisy

You are the King of bitterness, envy and jealousy Mr Kitchen
monkeyman
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:37:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:55:02 PM
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.

What was it the Linthorpe Shaman had to say about all those hard working boro lads who voted Tory?

The hypocrisy

You are the King of bitterness, envy and jealousy Mr Kitchen
  mick
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:47:44 PM »
CROCKET IS LIKE A FUCKING JACK RUSSELL.... NEVER GIVES UP SNAPPING AT YER  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👊👊👊👊😎

THESE GOBSHITE CUNTS ELL BE SICK AS FUCK  👌
I KNOW THAT DAFT CUNT BERNIE BOUGHT A BUCKET FUCKING LOAD  👍😂😂😂👍

BUT HE DARE NOT ADMIT IT  😂😂😂😂😂😂

LIKE THEM ROYAL MAIL SHARES HE LOST OUT ON  👍

WORTH JACK SHIT NOW TO WHAT THEY WERE  😂😂😂😂😂😂
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:58:50 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:37:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:55:02 PM
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.

What was it the Linthorpe Shaman had to say about all those hard working boro lads who voted Tory?

The hypocrisy

You are the King of bitterness, envy and jealousy Mr Kitchen



👍👍👍👍👍👍

THE CUNT WOULD MELT BEFORE THE SUN EVEN CAME OUT  👍😂😂😂😂👍
Wee_Willie
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:13:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

It was internationally recognised as a hot share - it was not just a Teesside share
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:28:01 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:13:00 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

It was internationally recognised as a hot share - it was not just a Teesside share


IT WAS A FUCKING DISASTER  👍

THAT'S WHAT IT FUCKING WAS 👎😠👎
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:29:25 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:37:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:55:02 PM
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.

What was it the Linthorpe Shaman had to say about all those hard working boro lads who voted Tory?

The hypocrisy

You are the King of bitterness, envy and jealousy Mr Kitchen




Tough guy OddCunt using my name from behind his keyboard again  :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:36:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:29:25 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:37:26 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:55:02 PM
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.

What was it the Linthorpe Shaman had to say about all those hard working boro lads who voted Tory?

The hypocrisy

You are the King of bitterness, envy and jealousy Mr Kitchen




Tough guy OddCunt using my name from behind his keyboard again  :wanker:


 I CANNOT SEE DODGING WELCHING SLIMEY SNAKE SNITCH  IN ANY OF THAT LIKE  👎👎👎
Don pepe
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:41:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:55:02 PM
shame you have no sympathy for hard working boro lads who have lumped their pension pots into a dud investment



like i said, bitter.

What the fuck would you know about hard work or Teesside lads. Youre a stranger to both. You fat fucking cunt.

*original capital investment is at risk. Shares may go up in value as well as down. You daft cunts
El Capitan
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:44:16 PM »
 :meltdown:
