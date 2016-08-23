Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: THIS IS WHATS WRONG WITH THIS COUNTRY AND IT WANTS STOPPING.....  (Read 231 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 767

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 01:39:28 PM »
IF I OR ANY OF MY FAMILY HAD LOST EVERYTHING COZ OF THIS WORKSHY CUNT  😠😠😠

I WOULD HUNT HIM DOWN.... GIVE HIM A SEVERE KICKING AND GLADLY GO TO JAIL..... DIRECT AND NOT COLLECT 200 NOTES  😠😠😠

FUCKING SCUM PARASITE  👎


https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-8583999/Sirius-Minerals-boss-pocketed-1-3m-investors-lost-fortune.html
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:43:46 PM »
Yep he's a locust he had them shareholders fucked right over  :unlike: :unlike:

Used to read the SXX Share index forum now and again and some of them had lost everything.
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 180



« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:23 PM »
Met him once at a local business event.

Asked him a one on one question about the project. His response was lightweight. 

My conclusion from the exchange: dodgy disingenuous cunt. 
monkeyman
Posts: 10 626


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:50:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:39:28 PM
IF I OR ANY OF MY FAMILY HAD LOST EVERYTHING COZ OF THIS WORKSHY CUNT  😠😠😠

I WOULD HUNT HIM DOWN.... GIVE HIM A SEVERE KICKING AND GLADLY GO TO JAIL..... DIRECT AND NOT COLLECT 200 NOTES  😠😠😠

FUCKING SCUM PARASITE  👎


https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/money/markets/article-8583999/Sirius-Minerals-boss-pocketed-1-3m-investors-lost-fortune.html
I RECKON SOMEONE WILL GET THE CUNT HOW CAN HE SLEEP AT NIGHT  :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 42 708


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:14 PM »
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 822



« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:03:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost
El Capitan
Posts: 42 708


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:08:38 PM »
They must sup in the cross  mick
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost





They must sup in the cross  mick
monkeyman
Posts: 10 626


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:33 PM »
oleary
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:03:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost





They must sup in the cross  mick
  oleary
El Capitan
Posts: 42 708


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:42:33 PM »
 lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 822



« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:47:44 PM »
mick
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:03:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:53:14 PM
What I dont get is why so many people round here lumped so much money into it without any proper guidance??

Heard about people throwing entire pensions into Sirius shares  lost


Is it just because it was a local project?

That plus they were unfortunately taken in by the usual gobshites who said they were ITK.

 lost





They must sup in the cross  mick

 mick
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:53:20 PM »
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 767

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:13:51 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

THEY SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT ASTRA ZENECA  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:16:53 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:13:51 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:53:20 PM
Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out  charles  The irony of it all  :gaz:

THEY SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT ASTRA ZENECA  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷








 charles charles :like: :like:


Remember it all well.. Lefty slime like this fella below .. Boasting he got in at 49 pence  charles  sold for 5 pence  charles   charles hard lines on any nice people who lost cash but fuck the lefty slime I hope it hit em like a ton of bricks


ExFootyLegs Posted on 23/08/2016 10:30

Sirius Minerals
Just bought a further 4k worth @ .49p no brainer...they are going to fly...
bought 3900 @ .29p in 2011...

Sit back and watch...[:D]
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
