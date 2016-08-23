Seen loads few years ago on bore me boasting how much they were going to make, Next thing you knew they were begging the Tory Government to bail em out
The irony of it all
THEY SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT ASTRA ZENECA 👍😂😂😂😂😂😂👍💷💷💷💷
Remember it all well.. Lefty slime like this fella below .. Boasting he got in at 49 pence
sold for 5 pence
hard lines on any nice people who lost cash but fuck the lefty slime I hope it hit em like a ton of bricks
ExFootyLegs Posted on 23/08/2016 10:30
Sirius Minerals
Just bought a further 4k worth @ .49p no brainer...they are going to fly...
bought 3900 @ .29p in 2011...
Sit back and watch...[:D]