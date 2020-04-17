Welcome,
August 02, 2020, 04:31:26 PM
Snitchen
Author
Topic: Snitchen (Read 225 times)
sockets
Welch
Snitchen
«
on:
Today
at 01:12:05 PM »
Not getting much attention lately
Decides to try and get me banned again
Shows the true bitterness of the despicable bet welching woman stalking insect
Logged
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:14:57 PM »
BAD FORM AGAIN TWATTY 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
PAY UP YA RAT 👎
Logged
Offline
Posts: 1 760
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:16:09 PM »
OK NEIL
BEER ME SHITCAKE YOU GOBLIN FUCKER 🤠🌈🙈🐵🐒🍻🍺🍻
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:17:32 PM »
Beer me sockets bud. You brain dead spaff sock
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 075
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:21:02 PM »
Vile person deep down you snitchen
You and all your fake accounts need banning for good this place would be a lot better for it
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:22:45 PM »
Which accounts bud?
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 075
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:23:38 PM »
Thread removed
Nowt for u to grass on now
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:25:44 PM »
Good man. Be better in future
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 075
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:27:44 PM »
No one like's a bet welching rat snake grass
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:29:40 PM »
Welcome back bud. Ill be monitoring your posts closely. Hopefully wont have to report any more
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:34:49 PM »
Reported
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 075
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:36:22 PM »
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 092
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 03:11:06 PM »
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 822
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 03:47:17 PM »
What thread has been deleted?
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 075
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:51:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:47:17 PM
What thread has been deleted?
Snitch dragged an old one up from out of the woodwork with the words reported in his post. I had not even mentioned him or anything he just went looking for something to report and try get me banned.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:57:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:47:17 PM
What thread has been deleted?
Dunno
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 822
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:00:24 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 03:51:22 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:47:17 PM
What thread has been deleted?
Snitch dragged an old one up from out of the woodwork with the words reported in his post. I had not even mentioned him or anything he just went looking for something to report and try get me banned.
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 266
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:01:45 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 626
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:02:30 PM »
IT WAS THE HEY STEVE THREAD ABOUT SOME POSTER THREATENING TO GO TO CROCKETS WORK
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 708
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:04:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:02:30 PM
IT WAS THE HEY STEVE THREAD ABOUT SOME POSTER THREATENING TO GO TO CROCKETS WORK
Shit stirring cunt
Logged
sockets
Welch
Online
Posts: 1 075
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 04:07:29 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 626
Re: Snitchen
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 04:25:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 04:04:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:02:30 PM
IT WAS THE HEY STEVE THREAD ABOUT SOME POSTER THREATENING TO GO TO CROCKETS WORK
Shit stirring cunt
Logged
