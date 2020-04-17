Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2020, 04:31:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Snitchen  (Read 225 times)
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:12:05 PM »
Not getting much attention lately  :matty:

Decides to try and get me banned again  :unlike: :unlike:


Shows the true bitterness of the despicable bet welching woman stalking insect  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 767

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:14:57 PM »
BAD FORM AGAIN TWATTY  👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

PAY UP YA RAT  👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 760


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:16:09 PM »
OK NEIL  souey

BEER ME SHITCAKE YOU GOBLIN FUCKER 🤠🌈🙈🐵🐒🍻🍺🍻
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:17:32 PM »
Beer me sockets bud. You brain dead spaff sock  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:21:02 PM »
Vile person deep down you snitchen  :unlike:

You and all your fake accounts need banning for good this place would be a lot better for it
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:22:45 PM »
Which accounts bud?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:23:38 PM »
Thread removed

Nowt for u to grass on now  :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:25:44 PM »
Good man. Be better in future  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:27:44 PM »
No one like's a bet welching rat snake grass  :matty:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:29:40 PM »
Welcome back bud. Ill be monitoring your posts closely. Hopefully wont have to report any more   :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:34:49 PM »
Reported  :redcard:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:36:22 PM »
 
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 092


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:11:06 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 822



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:47:17 PM »
What thread has been deleted?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:51:22 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:47:17 PM
What thread has been deleted?

 :pd:







Snitch dragged an old one up from out of the woodwork with the words reported in his post. I had not even mentioned him or anything he just went looking for something to report and try get me banned. :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:57:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:47:17 PM
What thread has been deleted?

 :pd:


Dunno  :pd:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 822



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:00:24 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 03:51:22 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:47:17 PM
What thread has been deleted?

 :pd:







Snitch dragged an old one up from out of the woodwork with the words reported in his post. I had not even mentioned him or anything he just went looking for something to report and try get me banned. :unlike:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 266


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:01:45 PM »
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 626


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:02:30 PM »
IT WAS THE HEY STEVE THREAD ABOUT SOME POSTER THREATENING TO GO TO CROCKETS WORK  lost
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 708


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:04:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:02:30 PM
IT WAS THE HEY STEVE THREAD ABOUT SOME POSTER THREATENING TO GO TO CROCKETS WORK  lost


Shit stirring cunt  oleary







 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 075


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:07:29 PM »
 charles charles charles charles
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 626


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:25:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:04:32 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 04:02:30 PM
IT WAS THE HEY STEVE THREAD ABOUT SOME POSTER THREATENING TO GO TO CROCKETS WORK  lost


Shit stirring cunt  oleary







 
  :chrisk:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 