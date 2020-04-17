Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2020, 12:32:22 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Which dirty  (Read 558 times)
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 086


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« on: Yesterday at 01:05:23 PM »
Bastard is this then

http://par.pw/l/Kpv18           


http://par.pw/l/Kpv18       
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 086


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:17:22 PM »
Parliament   full to the rafters of perverts  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 642


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:11:25 PM »
Douglas Ross isnt in his 50s so not him. Needs his cock cutting off if its true.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 642


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 PM »
Seems to be a clear favourite on Twitter now, wont stick the name on here just in case it drops Steve in it.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 881


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM »
Family Guy
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 642


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:46:28 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM
Family Guy

 :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 319


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:46:28 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM
Family Guy

 :like:

Sounds like someone french? 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 833



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:49:30 PM »
Seems unlikely.

Oh....



 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 501


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:33 PM
DOUGLAS ROSS A JOCK CUNT  👎😠👎

Wrong again  souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 780

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:56:44 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:46:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:33 PM
DOUGLAS ROSS A JOCK CUNT  👎😠👎

Wrong again  souey


HOWS YER SIRIUS SHARES DOING  WINNET ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 319


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:08:56 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:56:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:46:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:33 PM
DOUGLAS ROSS A JOCK CUNT  👎😠👎

Wrong again  souey


HOWS YER SIRIUS SHARES DOING  WINNET ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Why do you have to be personal when trying to insult people? Is it because you have no craic burger tits

Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 394


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:13:44 AM »
What happened to innocent until proven guilty?

I mean, its not like 50 years of feminism has taught women to make shit up all the time is it?



Oh.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 5


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:16:40 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOWzwv36GKU


This link and the 54 year old mp in it is pure coincidental. Honest.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 501


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:51:55 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:56:44 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:46:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:13:33 PM
DOUGLAS ROSS A JOCK CUNT  👎😠👎

Wrong again  souey


HOWS YER SIRIUS SHARES DOING  WINNET ? 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Don't know. They only exist in your largely empty head.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 529


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:55:45 AM »
It would be a shame if it was him as he comes across as such a nice chap.

 
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 780

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:19:20 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:55:45 AM
It would be a shame if it was him as he comes across as such a nice chap.

 

THE FAT 4 EYED CUNT LOOKS A BIT DODGY TO ME LIKE  👎
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 501


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:55:55 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:55:45 AM
It would be a shame if it was him as he comes across as such a nice chap.

 

Well he's one of the few who respected the countries wishes over Brexit, and refused to see what we voted for be watered down.

I don't think it's him by the way. I have seen the name of the person but it's not somneone high profile. I could be wrong of course....
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 5


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:18:01 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:55:55 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:55:45 AM
It would be a shame if it was him as he comes across as such a nice chap.

 

Well he's one of the few who respected the countries wishes over Brexit, and refused to see what we voted for be watered down.

I don't think it's him by the way. I have seen the name of the person but it's not somneone high profile. I could be wrong of course....

He was trending on twitter yesterday.
Logged
BigSmiffy

Online Online

Posts: 39


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:20:06 PM »
Twitter has definitely picked him out. No one else really in the frame, all the other possible suspects hardly mentioned.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 780

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:29:58 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:55:55 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:55:45 AM
It would be a shame if it was him as he comes across as such a nice chap.

 

Well he's one of the few who respected the countries wishes over Brexit, and refused to see what we voted for be watered down.

I don't think it's him by the way. I have seen the name of the person but it's not somneone high profile. I could be wrong of course....


WRONG AGAIN BERNARD  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 