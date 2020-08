sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 083





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 083THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Which dirty « on: Yesterday at 01:05:23 PM »



http://par.pw/l/Kpv18





http://par.pw/l/Kpv18 Bastard is this then Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 774



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 774CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Which dirty « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:13:33 PM » DOUGLAS ROSS A JOCK CUNT 👎😠👎 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 083





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 083THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Which dirty « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:17:22 PM » Parliament full to the rafters of perverts Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 640





Posts: 1 640 Re: Which dirty « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:11:25 PM » Douglas Ross isnít in his 50s so not him. Needs his cock cutting off if itís true. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 640





Posts: 1 640 Re: Which dirty « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 PM » Seems to be a clear favourite on Twitter now, wonít stick the name on here just in case it drops Steve in it.



Logged