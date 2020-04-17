Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: When is this taking the knee going to stop at matches?  (Read 929 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: August 02, 2020, 09:11:26 AM »
I am not racist in any way however I am finding it tiresome this practice seems to have quickly become the norm to precede games.

I abhor the ill treatment of whites, blacks and browns in the hands of the police. However, I think the point has been made now by sport to acknowledge and support this. OUR FA Cupfinal is renowned for ABIDE WITH ME - seems that has been completely forgotten in favour of the knee.

I sincerely hope it is dropped before crowds return as I feel there could be booing which of course the left wingers will construe as racism which to mind it will be more of an expression that this symbol has run its course
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: August 02, 2020, 09:21:06 AM »
Holgate one of the things I really dislike about it is when someone talks about it they feel the need to start with 'im not racist but', people throw the racism card out far too easily and it pisses me off, the amount of times I've been asked about it because I'm half baked is fucking annoying  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: August 02, 2020, 09:22:30 AM »
You know that will be levelled at you unfortunately
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: August 02, 2020, 09:33:35 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 02, 2020, 09:22:30 AM
You know that will be levelled at you unfortunately

Indeed, the do gooding cunts don't realise they are the problem, listen to the bird who was talking about Exeter chiefs on talksport and you'll see what I mean
sockets
Welch
« Reply #4 on: August 02, 2020, 12:12:17 PM »
Fuck Black Lives Matter 






What about the white farmers being butchered every week in South Africa . Innocent people making an honest living murdered for being white . these are who people should be kneeling for not some drug addled fucking crack head robber scum bag.





One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks  :unlike: :unlike:

When's Lewis Hamilton going to bend on a knee for these people  .. BLM Wankers  :wanker:
plazmuh
« Reply #5 on: August 02, 2020, 12:52:27 PM »
Just as soon as the crowds return..

The boos will be the ending of this idiocy
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: August 02, 2020, 01:45:27 PM »
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.
sockets
« Reply #7 on: August 02, 2020, 01:46:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 02, 2020, 01:45:27 PM
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.





 :like: :like: :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: August 02, 2020, 01:47:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 02, 2020, 01:45:27 PM
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.




Its working, then  :like:
Skinz
« Reply #9 on: August 02, 2020, 01:47:45 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on August 02, 2020, 12:52:27 PM
Just as soon as the crowds return..

The boos will be the ending of this idiocy

They'll put a stop to it when people are allowed back in knowing it'll get some backlash.
38red
« Reply #10 on: August 02, 2020, 02:09:44 PM »
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #11 on: August 02, 2020, 02:19:35 PM »
As long as these hypocrites bow down to a black power
Movement then I will never watch another game.

Fuck football!!!!
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: August 02, 2020, 02:26:26 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on August 02, 2020, 02:19:35 PM
As long as these hypocrites bow down to a black power
Movement then I will never watch another game.

Fuck football!!!!

 :homer:
sockets
« Reply #13 on: August 02, 2020, 02:37:41 PM »
Quote from: 38red on August 02, 2020, 02:09:44 PM
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.













The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on. They have it 100 times worse than the parasite criminal who they are all banging on about.

Black criminal gangs have killed one white South African farmer every five days so far this year, according to new figures released by the AgriSA agricultural union in Pretoria.



In a statement issued by Ian Cameron, AfriForums Head of Safety, it was revealed that there had been 109 farm attacks in less than 100 days of 2018. During these attacks, 15 farm murders had taken place.

Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war, Cameron said. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas.
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: August 02, 2020, 02:49:56 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 02:37:41 PM
Quote from: 38red on August 02, 2020, 02:09:44 PM
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.













The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on.






Well, actually, its quite far
38red
« Reply #15 on: August 02, 2020, 04:48:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on August 02, 2020, 02:49:56 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 02:37:41 PM
Quote from: 38red on August 02, 2020, 02:09:44 PM
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.













The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on.






Well, actually, its quite far

Sockets:
1 every 5 mins vs 1 every 5 days - you are out by a multiple of 1440
Skinz
« Reply #16 on: August 02, 2020, 05:09:57 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 12:12:17 PM
Fuck Black Lives Matter 






What about the white farmers being butchered every week in South Africa . Innocent people making an honest living murdered for being white . these are who people should be kneeling for not some drug addled fucking crack head robber scum bag.





One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks  :unlike: :unlike:

When's Lewis Hamilton going to bend on a knee for these people  .. BLM Wankers  :wanker:

They should just fuck off and leave them to it. South Africa is a prime example of why the British pillaging back in the day supposedly stunted Africas growth is a load of bollocks. They'll be eating the shit out of their own arses using stone forks within a year.
towz
« Reply #17 on: August 02, 2020, 05:25:41 PM »
Quote from: 38red on August 02, 2020, 04:48:41 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on August 02, 2020, 02:49:56 PM
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 02:37:41 PM
Quote from: 38red on August 02, 2020, 02:09:44 PM
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.













The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on.






Well, actually, its quite far

Sockets:
1 every 5 mins vs 1 every 5 days - you are out by a multiple of 1440

Maths isn't crocky's strong point, rabid racial rants are though  :like:
towz
« Reply #18 on: August 02, 2020, 05:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 02, 2020, 01:45:27 PM
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.

 cry
Wee_Willie
« Reply #19 on: August 02, 2020, 06:13:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on August 02, 2020, 05:28:49 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on August 02, 2020, 01:45:27 PM
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.

 cry

wasn't expecting that level of debate
RiversideRifle
« Reply #20 on: August 02, 2020, 08:44:49 PM »
Crocket you really are a fucking racist idiot you know fuck all its mental  :ponce:
Don pepe
« Reply #21 on: August 02, 2020, 10:38:17 PM »
Quote from: sockets on August 02, 2020, 12:12:17 PM
Fuck Black Lives Matter 






What about the white farmers being butchered every week in South Africa . Innocent people making an honest living murdered for being white . these are who people should be kneeling for not some drug addled fucking crack head robber scum bag.





One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks  :unlike: :unlike:

When's Lewis Hamilton going to bend on a knee for these people  .. BLM Wankers  :wanker:

Love how many f1 drivers have fucked this off already

Maybe theyre more enlightened than pussy footballers but probably a lot to do with none of them liking the little shithouse cunt hamilton
maggiethatcherrulesok
« Reply #22 on: August 02, 2020, 11:18:08 PM »
I dont even know who was in the fa cup final or it even happened till I saw that post.


Load of shite.  Dont care one bit.    Not missing it in the slightest.   35 years of it being high on my mind every single day, to not even crossing my mind at all most days.

 I wouldnt care if they all go bust.  In fact Id really like to see the bubble burst.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #23 on: August 02, 2020, 11:50:39 PM »
Hopefully BUMCAT will stop "taking the knees" in the Boro bus station bogs soon an'all.

 klins
Minge
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 12:13:36 PM »
Knee the dodgy lazy cunts in the face , thats what taking the knee means
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:30:34 PM »
plazmuh
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:00:37 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on August 02, 2020, 02:19:35 PM
As long as these hypocrites bow down to a black power
Movement then I will never watch another game.

Fuck football!!!!

Agreed

 :like: :like: :like:

Footballers most selfish pricks on the planet
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:01:12 PM »
IN THE WORDS OF FRANCIS ALBERT 👍😎👍


For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say all the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who KNEELS 👎
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way
Bernie
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:45:15 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:12 PM
IN THE WORDS OF FRANCIS ALBERT 👍😎👍


For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say all the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who KNEELS 👎
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way

Paul Anka actually.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:47:32 PM »
Perhaps the half wits will stop taking the knee when the fans stop going.
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:02:41 PM »
Abide with me was sung before the knee shite, some girl on the roof sang it,
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:16:58 PM »
Good. Missed that, Tommy. Thanks for correcting.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:02:41 PM
Abide with me was sung before the knee shite, some girl on the roof sang it,

Well, I saw that. That was mental. Was it cgi?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:45:15 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:12 PM
IN THE WORDS OF FRANCIS ALBERT 👍😎👍


For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say all the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who KNEELS 👎
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way

Paul Anka actually.

HE MIGHT HAVE WROTE IT..... BUT HE NEVER SANG IT WINNET  👎

KEEP UP DICKHEAD 🤡🤡🤡
Gingerpig
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:53:18 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:02:41 PM
Abide with me was sung before the knee shite, some girl on the roof sang it,

Emily Sande , was pre recorded ........though this bend the knee shit will last 2-3 weeks when grounds re-open & the fans are back 
Logged
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:00:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:17:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 01:45:15 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:01:12 PM
IN THE WORDS OF FRANCIS ALBERT 👍😎👍


For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say all the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who KNEELS 👎
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way

Paul Anka actually.

HE MIGHT HAVE WROTE IT..... BUT HE NEVER SANG IT WINNET  👎

KEEP UP DICKHEAD 🤡🤡🤡

NOT HIS WORDS THEN ARE THEY YOU BRA-LESS SLUG  :wanker: :mido:

BEER ME LIDS   :beer: :beer:
sockets
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:09:18 PM »
You would think Kneeling was the last thing they would promote after it was Leroy's head that got  kneeled on to kick it all off
Minge
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:18:52 AM »
Its an instructional , how to do it properly thing
