|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'
That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.
The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on. They have it 100 times worse than the parasite criminal who they are all banging on about.
Black criminal gangs have killed one white South African farmer every five days so far this year, according to new figures released by the AgriSA agricultural union in Pretoria.
In a statement issued by Ian Cameron, AfriForums Head of Safety, it was revealed that there had been 109 farm attacks in less than 100 days of 2018. During these attacks, 15 farm murders had taken place.
Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war, Cameron said. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
38red
|
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'
That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.
The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on.
Well, actually, its quite far
Sockets:
1 every 5 mins vs 1 every 5 days - you are out by a multiple of 1440
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
towz
|
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'
That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.
The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on.
Well, actually, its quite far
Sockets:
1 every 5 mins vs 1 every 5 days - you are out by a multiple of 1440
Maths isn't crocky's strong point, rabid racial rants are though
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
IN THE WORDS OF FRANCIS ALBERT 👍😎👍
For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say all the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who KNEELS 👎
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way
Paul Anka actually.
HE MIGHT HAVE WROTE IT..... BUT HE NEVER SANG IT WINNET 👎
KEEP UP DICKHEAD 🤡🤡🤡
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
|
IN THE WORDS OF FRANCIS ALBERT 👍😎👍
For what is a man, what has he got
If not himself then he has not
To say all the things he truly feels
And not the words of one who KNEELS 👎
The record shows, I took the blows
But I did it my way
Paul Anka actually.
HE MIGHT HAVE WROTE IT..... BUT HE NEVER SANG IT WINNET 👎
KEEP UP DICKHEAD 🤡🤡🤡
NOT HIS WORDS THEN ARE THEY YOU BRA-LESS SLUG
BEER ME LIDS
|
|
|
|
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
|