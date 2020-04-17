Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: When is this taking the knee going to stop at matches?  (Read 256 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 298


« on: Today at 09:11:26 AM »
I am not racist in any way however I am finding it tiresome this practice seems to have quickly become the norm to precede games.

I abhor the ill treatment of whites, blacks and browns in the hands of the police. However, I think the point has been made now by sport to acknowledge and support this. OUR FA Cupfinal is renowned for ABIDE WITH ME - seems that has been completely forgotten in favour of the knee.

I sincerely hope it is dropped before crowds return as I feel there could be booing which of course the left wingers will construe as racism which to mind it will be more of an expression that this symbol has run its course
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 305


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:06 AM »
Holgate one of the things I really dislike about it is when someone talks about it they feel the need to start with 'im not racist but', people throw the racism card out far too easily and it pisses me off, the amount of times I've been asked about it because I'm half baked is fucking annoying  :ponce:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 298


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:22:30 AM »
You know that will be levelled at you unfortunately
Logged
RiversideRifle
Posts: 305


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:33:35 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 09:22:30 AM
You know that will be levelled at you unfortunately

Indeed, the do gooding cunts don't realise they are the problem, listen to the bird who was talking about Exeter chiefs on talksport and you'll see what I mean
Logged
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 071


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:17 PM »
Fuck Black Lives Matter 






What about the white farmers being butchered every week in South Africa . Innocent people making an honest living murdered for being white . these are who people should be kneeling for not some drug addled fucking crack head robber scum bag.





One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks  :unlike: :unlike:

When's Lewis Hamilton going to bend on a knee for these people  .. BLM Wankers  :wanker:
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 910


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:52:27 PM »
Just as soon as the crowds return..

The boos will be the ending of this idiocy
Logged
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 180



« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:45:27 PM »
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.
Logged
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 071


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:46:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:45:27 PM
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.





 :like: :like: :like:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 702


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:47:30 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 01:45:27 PM
Given up watching professional footie now - a game that has been part of my life since I was 8.

The politics and hypocrisy is too much.

I only found out the score of the FA Cup final this morning.

This taking the knee biz is fucking disgusting.




Its working, then  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Skinz
Posts: 2 371


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:47:45 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 12:52:27 PM
Just as soon as the crowds return..

The boos will be the ending of this idiocy

They'll put a stop to it when people are allowed back in knowing it'll get some backlash.
Logged
38red
Posts: 393


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:09:44 PM »
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 599


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:19:35 PM »
As long as these hypocrites bow down to a black power
Movement then I will never watch another game.

Fuck football!!!!
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 42 702


« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:26:26 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Today at 02:19:35 PM
As long as these hypocrites bow down to a black power
Movement then I will never watch another game.

Fuck football!!!!

 :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
Welch
Posts: 1 071


THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:37:41 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Today at 02:09:44 PM
Sockets - 'One white farmer killed every 5 minutes by blacks'

That would be over 100,000 a year. It's nearer 1 a week, which is far too many, but much the same rate as the rest of South Africa.













The every 5 mins term was not meant to be an exact amount of deaths . But it is actually not too far from the truth at what's going on. They have it 100 times worse than the parasite criminal who they are all banging on about.

Black criminal gangs have killed one white South African farmer every five days so far this year, according to new figures released by the AgriSA agricultural union in Pretoria.



In a statement issued by Ian Cameron, AfriForums Head of Safety, it was revealed that there had been 109 farm attacks in less than 100 days of 2018. During these attacks, 15 farm murders had taken place.

Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war, Cameron said. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas.
Logged
