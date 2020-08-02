Holgateoldskool

When is this taking the knee going to stop at matches? « on: Today at 09:11:26 AM » I am not racist in any way however I am finding it tiresome this practice seems to have quickly become the norm to precede games.



I abhor the ill treatment of whites, blacks and browns in the hands of the police. However, I think the point has been made now by sport to acknowledge and support this. OUR FA Cupfinal is renowned for ABIDE WITH ME - seems that has been completely forgotten in favour of the knee.



I sincerely hope it is dropped before crowds return as I feel there could be booing which of course the left wingers will construe as racism which to mind it will be more of an expression that this symbol has run its course