Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2020, 09:14:39 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: When is this taking the knee going to stop at matches?  (Read 6 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 297


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:11:26 AM »
I am not racist in any way however I am finding it tiresome this practice seems to have quickly become the norm to precede games.

I abhor the ill treatment of whites, blacks and browns in the hands of the police. However, I think the point has been made now by sport to acknowledge and support this. OUR FA Cupfinal is renowned for ABIDE WITH ME - seems that has been completely forgotten in favour of the knee.

I sincerely hope it is dropped before crowds return as I feel there could be booing which of course the left wingers will construe as racism which to mind it will be more of an expression that this symbol has run its course
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 