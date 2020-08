livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 017





Posts: 1 017 Early tip « on: Today at 08:07:42 AM »







This is a tip and not one that I've picked myself.



I've got £20 ew of my winnings from last night on Redemptive at 9/2 in the 12.50 at Newcastle paying four places with Skybet. It will get backed in so get on as early as possible.



After waiting until the very last race of the day for a bet yesterday(well worth the wait though) I've got an earlier one to lose my winnings on.This is a tip and not one that I've picked myself.I've got £20 ew of my winnings from last night on Redemptive at 9/2 in the 12.50 at Newcastle paying four places with Skybet. It will get backed in so get on as early as possible. « Last Edit: Today at 08:09:43 AM by livefastdieyoung » Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 017





Posts: 1 017 Re: Early tip « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:13:04 PM » Best price 2-1 now. Been hammered.



javascript:void(0); Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 017





Posts: 1 017 Re: Early tip « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:13:48 PM » Why can't I post emojis anymore!!!!!!!! Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 063





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 063THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Early tip « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:28 PM » Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 017





Posts: 1 017 Re: Early tip « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:15:17 PM » Fuming here



No more 3 Sids! Logged

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 063





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 063THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Early tip « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:17:29 PM »



That's what happens on my laptop anyway then they work. Not sure how u do it if u use a phone. Gotta go to site settings if you can and allow flash player and insecure contentThat's what happens on my laptop anyway then they work. Not sure how u do it if u use a phone. Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Iíll take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..