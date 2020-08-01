Welcome,
August 01, 2020, 11:36:19 PM
Another decent shop closed its doors for the final time in Boro today...
Another decent shop closed its doors for the final time in Boro today...
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Another decent shop closed its doors for the final time in Boro today...
Purchased many a pair of Adidas in here over the years
Soon to become ANOTHER pizza shop no doubt
Mickgaz
Re: Another decent shop closed its doors for the final time in Boro today...
Not being funny but it looks like one already
