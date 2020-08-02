Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2020, 11:09:39 AM
Author Topic: Boris is his time up  (Read 298 times)
Mickgaz
« on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 PM »
He just seems to be the bumbling  idiot we all knew he was. But he did keep the communists and the magic Grandpa out of no 10  .But I really think this (pandemic ) if that's what it is  Has shown him to be a shit leader who doesn't know his arse from his elbow. Some of things him and his government are doing now defy logic.
Can't open certain businesses because of a rise in covid but the very vulnerable can fucking crack on outside as from.today
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:59 PM by Mickgaz » Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM »
The next General Election will be in 2024.
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:08:42 AM »
Terry I voted for him believed in him still want to but he needs to be stronger and be his own man which atm he's not. What I am asking is do you think the knives are out and he will be toppled by his own party ?
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:47 AM »
Politics is a load of shite who gives a fuck   :ponce:
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:17:00 AM »
THE GUY IS A BIG FUCKING BULLSHITTING CLUELESS CLOWN
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:38:22 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 12:08:42 AM
Terry I voted for him believed in him still want to but he needs to be stronger and be his own man which atm he's not. What I am asking is do you think the knives are out and he will be toppled by his own party ?

No, I dont.
Logged
MrPorkandbean
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:40:19 AM »
I do understand, but we are tied in till Jan 1st. We cant legally do anything. Well we could but that would reduce our rankings as a rogue nation. We have to sit quiet, hold our nuts and hang on. It really is as simple as that x
Logged
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:42:29 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 12:13:47 AM
Politics is a load of shite who gives a fuck   :ponce:

Is the right answer
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:02:40 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:17:00 AM
THE GUY IS A BIG FUCKING BULLSHITTING CLUELESS CLOWN
 :wanker:


YOU LEAVE MY MATE TRIFLE  ALONE  👍

HE IS ITK YOU KNOW  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:35:25 AM »
Its just amazing that anyone thought it would be anything different. He is hopeless, he thinks people are daft so he says any old shite and he believes they will swallow it and many do. Then his any old shite gets proved to be just that and he has to U Turn. The number of  climbdowns and u turns in his first 12 months expose him completely
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:49:50 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 07:35:25 AM
Its just amazing that anyone thought it would be anything different. He is hopeless, he thinks people are daft so he says any old shite and he believes they will swallow it and many do. Then his any old shite gets proved to be just that and he has to U Turn. The number of  climbdowns and u turns in his first 12 months expose him completely


Lids?
Logged
towz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:50:52 AM »
I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work
Logged
RedSteel
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:31:48 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:50:52 AM
I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work

Seriously, what was the alternative to the Tories in the last election? Don't come back with Labour because they got absolutely fuckin mullered for a number of reasons.
Logged
RiversideRifle
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:56:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:17:00 AM
THE GUY IS A BIG FUCKING BULLSHITTING CLUELESS CLOWN
 :wanker:


YOU LEAVE MY MATE TRIFLE  ALONE  👍

HE IS ITK YOU KNOW  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂


Thanks acko me owld fruit, us Stainton/marton boys look after eachother  :like: :ponce:
Logged
towz
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:58:21 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:31:48 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 07:50:52 AM
I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work

Seriously, what was the alternative to the Tories in the last election? Don't come back with Labour because they got absolutely fuckin mullered for a number of reasons.

The whole political system needs a massive overhaul
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:30:48 AM »
No party would come out of this shining.
It is just one of them situations where every decision you make will be torn apart by everyone and hated.
Boris the braincell got slaughtered for not acting decisively enough at the beginning.
Now the daft cunt is getting slaughtered for over-reacting.

Starmer is just being a fuckin sneaky shitcunt sticking a boot in from outside the circle watching the scrap.


All parties are fuckin dogshit.
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:45:43 AM »
My daughter is devastated she cant reopen her salon all geared up on Friday to open after spending a fortune on covid training ppe and products then he pulls  the rug from under them hours before they are due to open. And now what's this shit about pubs may have to close again so kids can back to school seems to me they dont have a clue what they are doing.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:19 AM by Mickgaz » Logged
