August 02, 2020, 11:09:34 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris is his time up
Author
Topic: Boris is his time up (Read 297 times)
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 53
Boris is his time up
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:18 PM »
He just seems to be the bumbling idiot we all knew he was. But he did keep the communists and the magic Grandpa out of no 10 .But I really think this (pandemic ) if that's what it is Has shown him to be a shit leader who doesn't know his arse from his elbow. Some of things him and his government are doing now defy logic.
Can't open certain businesses because of a rise in covid but the very vulnerable can fucking crack on outside as from.today
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:05:59 PM by Mickgaz
»
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 527
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:00:13 AM »
The next General Election will be in 2024.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 53
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:08:42 AM »
Terry I voted for him believed in him still want to but he needs to be stronger and be his own man which atm he's not. What I am asking is do you think the knives are out and he will be toppled by his own party ?
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 320
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:13:47 AM »
Politics is a load of shite who gives a fuck
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 622
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:17:00 AM »
THE GUY IS A BIG FUCKING BULLSHITTING CLUELESS CLOWN
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 527
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:38:22 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 12:08:42 AM
Terry I voted for him believed in him still want to but he needs to be stronger and be his own man which atm he's not. What I am asking is do you think the knives are out and he will be toppled by his own party ?
No, I dont.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
MrPorkandbean
Offline
Posts: 55
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:40:19 AM »
I do understand, but we are tied in till Jan 1st. We cant legally do anything. Well we could but that would reduce our rankings as a rogue nation. We have to sit quiet, hold our nuts and hang on. It really is as simple as that x
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 808
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:42:29 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 12:13:47 AM
Politics is a load of shite who gives a fuck
Is the right answer
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 767
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:02:40 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:17:00 AM
THE GUY IS A BIG FUCKING BULLSHITTING CLUELESS CLOWN
YOU LEAVE MY MATE TRIFLE ALONE 👍
HE IS ITK YOU KNOW 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 125
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:35:25 AM »
Its just amazing that anyone thought it would be anything different. He is hopeless, he thinks people are daft so he says any old shite and he believes they will swallow it and many do. Then his any old shite gets proved to be just that and he has to U Turn. The number of climbdowns and u turns in his first 12 months expose him completely
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 703
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:49:50 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 07:35:25 AM
Its just amazing that anyone thought it would be anything different. He is hopeless, he thinks people are daft so he says any old shite and he believes they will swallow it and many do. Then his any old shite gets proved to be just that and he has to U Turn. The number of climbdowns and u turns in his first 12 months expose him completely
Lids?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 808
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:50:52 AM »
I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 591
UTB
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:31:48 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:50:52 AM
I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work
Seriously, what was the alternative to the Tories in the last election? Don't come back with Labour because they got absolutely fuckin mullered for a number of reasons.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 320
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:56:06 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:02:40 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:17:00 AM
THE GUY IS A BIG FUCKING BULLSHITTING CLUELESS CLOWN
YOU LEAVE MY MATE TRIFLE ALONE 👍
HE IS ITK YOU KNOW 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Thanks acko me owld fruit, us Stainton/marton boys look after eachother
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 808
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:58:21 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:31:48 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 07:50:52 AM
I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work
Seriously, what was the alternative to the Tories in the last election? Don't come back with Labour because they got absolutely fuckin mullered for a number of reasons.
The whole political system needs a massive overhaul
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 473
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:30:48 AM »
No party would come out of this shining.
It is just one of them situations where every decision you make will be torn apart by everyone and hated.
Boris the braincell got slaughtered for not acting decisively enough at the beginning.
Now the daft cunt is getting slaughtered for over-reacting.
Starmer is just being a fuckin sneaky shitcunt sticking a boot in from outside the circle watching the scrap.
All parties are fuckin dogshit.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 53
Re: Boris is his time up
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:45:43 AM »
My daughter is devastated she cant reopen her salon all geared up on Friday to open after spending a fortune on covid training ppe and products then he pulls the rug from under them hours before they are due to open. And now what's this shit about pubs may have to close again so kids can back to school seems to me they dont have a clue what they are doing.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:48:19 AM by Mickgaz
»
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
