Posts: 53 Boris is his time up « on: Yesterday at 11:04:18 PM »

Can't open certain businesses because of a rise in covid but the very vulnerable can fucking crack on outside as from.today He just seems to be the bumbling idiot we all knew he was. But he did keep the communists and the magic Grandpa out of no 10 .But I really think this (pandemic ) if that's what it is Has shown him to be a shit leader who doesn't know his arse from his elbow. Some of things him and his government are doing now defy logic.Can't open certain businesses because of a rise in covid but the very vulnerable can fucking crack on outside as from.today « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:05:59 PM by Mickgaz » Logged

Posts: 7 527Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:13 AM » The next General Election will be in 2024.

Posts: 53 Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:08:42 AM » Terry I voted for him believed in him still want to but he needs to be stronger and be his own man which atm he's not. What I am asking is do you think the knives are out and he will be toppled by his own party ? Logged

Posts: 7 527Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:38:22 AM » Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 12:08:42 AM Terry I voted for him believed in him still want to but he needs to be stronger and be his own man which atm he's not. What I am asking is do you think the knives are out and he will be toppled by his own party ?



No, I dont.

Posts: 55 Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:40:19 AM » I do understand, but we are tied in till Jan 1st. We cant legally do anything. Well we could but that would reduce our rankings as a rogue nation. We have to sit quiet, hold our nuts and hang on. It really is as simple as that x Logged

Posts: 4 125 Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:35:25 AM » Its just amazing that anyone thought it would be anything different. He is hopeless, he thinks people are daft so he says any old shite and he believes they will swallow it and many do. Then his any old shite gets proved to be just that and he has to U Turn. The number of climbdowns and u turns in his first 12 months expose him completely Logged

Posts: 8 808 Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:50:52 AM » I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work Logged

Posts: 9 591UTB Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:31:48 AM » Quote from: towz on Today at 07:50:52 AM I've given up on it. The public are unfortunately too ignorant of facts and reality, and unwilling or unable to educate themselves to a sufficient level for democracy to work



Seriously, what was the alternative to the Tories in the last election? Don't come back with Labour because they got absolutely fuckin mullered for a number of reasons. Seriously, what was the alternative to the Tories in the last election? Don't come back with Labour because they got absolutely fuckin mullered for a number of reasons. Logged

Posts: 12 473Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Boris is his time up « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:30:48 AM » No party would come out of this shining.

It is just one of them situations where every decision you make will be torn apart by everyone and hated.

Boris the braincell got slaughtered for not acting decisively enough at the beginning.

Now the daft cunt is getting slaughtered for over-reacting.



Starmer is just being a fuckin sneaky shitcunt sticking a boot in from outside the circle watching the scrap.





All parties are fuckin dogshit.