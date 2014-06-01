Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Eddie Howe  (Read 152 times)
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 PM »
Give him a year out and replace Warnock.
Glory Glory Man United
Mickgaz
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 PM »
Not a bad shout that :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:31 PM
Give him a year out and replace Warnock.
FUCK OFF HE'S A CHANCER
HARRY REDKNAPP BAILED HIM OUT FOR YEARS AT BOURNEMOUTH  REMEMBER IS STINT AT BURNLEY SHITE COACH AND A SMARMY CUNT  :wanker:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 PM »
He didnt enjoy being up north I seem to remember! Anyway hell be off somewhere so enough, maybe Palace Roy must be pretty much ready to retire
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 PM »
Possibly but come on, hes not a bad lad and a half decent manager.

Hes kept Bournemouth up for 4 seasons, a club that almost dropped out of the football league.

Boro hardly have a good record with managers since Gibbo took the reigns
Glory Glory Man United
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:03:53 PM »
Any coincidence that Paul Cook has just jumped ship from Wigan? Hmmmm.
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:30:19 PM »
HE WILL ALSO BE LEAVING FRIDAY  TOO  👍
