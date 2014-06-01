Welcome,
August 02, 2020, 02:47:12 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eddie Howe
Author
Topic: Eddie Howe (Read 152 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 942
Once in every lifetime
Eddie Howe
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:34:31 PM »
Give him a year out and replace Warnock.
Mickgaz
Posts: 53
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:57 PM »
Not a bad shout that
monkeyman
Posts: 10 622
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:04 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 10:34:31 PM
Give him a year out and replace Warnock.
FUCK OFF HE'S A CHANCER
HARRY REDKNAPP BAILED HIM OUT FOR YEARS AT BOURNEMOUTH REMEMBER IS STINT AT BURNLEY SHITE COACH AND A SMARMY CUNT
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 635
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:53 PM »
He didnt enjoy being up north I seem to remember! Anyway hell be off somewhere so enough, maybe Palace Roy must be pretty much ready to retire
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 942
Once in every lifetime
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:36 PM »
Possibly but come on, hes not a bad lad and a half decent manager.
Hes kept Bournemouth up for 4 seasons, a club that almost dropped out of the football league.
Boro hardly have a good record with managers since Gibbo took the reigns
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 821
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:53 PM »
Any coincidence that Paul Cook has just jumped ship from Wigan? Hmmmm.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 766
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Eddie Howe
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:30:19 PM »
HE WILL ALSO BE LEAVING FRIDAY TOO 👍
