RIK MAYALL

Eddie Howe « on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 PM » Give him a year out and replace Warnock.

Mickgaz

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 PM » Not a bad shout that

monkeyman

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:34:31 PM Give him a year out and replace Warnock.

FUCK OFF HE'S A CHANCER

FUCK OFF HE'S A CHANCER

HARRY REDKNAPP BAILED HIM OUT FOR YEARS AT BOURNEMOUTH REMEMBER IS STINT AT BURNLEY SHITE COACH AND A SMARMY CUNT

Itchy_ring

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 PM » He didnt enjoy being up north I seem to remember! Anyway hell be off somewhere so enough, maybe Palace Roy must be pretty much ready to retire

RIK MAYALL

Re: Eddie Howe « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:01:36 PM » Possibly but come on, hes not a bad lad and a half decent manager.



Hes kept Bournemouth up for 4 seasons, a club that almost dropped out of the football league.



Boro hardly have a good record with managers since Gibbo took the reigns