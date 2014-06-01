Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« on: Today at 05:36:28 PM »
Pulisic
« Last Edit: Today at 05:58:57 PM by RIK MAYALL »
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:38:37 PM »
COME TO PAPI 💰💲💸👻👻👻👻👍👍👍


HAD HIM AS 1ST SCORER 👍👍👍👍🙈🙈🙈

MY NEPHEW COMES GOOD 💙

BEER ME BOYZ 🤠🌈👍🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:38:54 PM »
👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:40:28 PM »
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:59:14 PM »
1 goal too late  klins
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:12:27 PM »
Not a bad game this.

Where's fruit n nut gone?

He's been very quiet since he scored
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:38:00 PM »
Bad day for fruit n nut, scores then tears his hammy
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:58:59 PM »
Outstanding from P-E-A that  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:32 PM »
Sweet finish that from BAMBAM.

 :homer:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:04:44 PM »
Arsenal are fucking up again letting the PEA leave.

Van Persie anyone
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:07:21 PM »
Thing is I think he does actually want to stay... Van Persie, Fabregas, Nasri etc didnt



He just wants a contract offer thats in line with what he could get elsewhere
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:15:04 PM »
A pretty good game this.

 :pope2:

I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite).  I fucking hate Chelsea.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:22:08 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:15:04 PM
A pretty good game this.

 :pope2:

I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite).  I fucking hate Chelsea.

 oleary

3-2 arsenal win will do me, at 33/1
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
RiversideRifle
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:03:27 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:22:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:15:04 PM
A pretty good game this.

 :pope2:

I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite).  I fucking hate Chelsea.

 oleary

3-2 arsenal win will do me, at 33/1


 klins
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:33:14 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:03:27 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 07:22:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:15:04 PM
A pretty good game this.

 :pope2:

I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite).  I fucking hate Chelsea.

 oleary

3-2 arsenal win will do me, at 33/1


 klins

We dont all edit our bets to make us out a big winner....
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
