August 01, 2020, 10:03:19 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Author
Topic: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1 (Read 190 times)
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Pulisic
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 759
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 0
COME TO PAPI 💰💲💸👻👻👻👻👍👍👍
HAD HIM AS 1ST SCORER 👍👍👍👍🙈🙈🙈
MY NEPHEW COMES GOOD 💙
BEER ME BOYZ 🤠🌈👍🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 763
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 0
👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 0
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
1 goal too late
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Not a bad game this.
Where's fruit n nut gone?
He's been very quiet since he scored
Glory Glory Man United
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Bad day for fruit n nut, scores then tears his hammy
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 42 701
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Outstanding from P-E-A that
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 817
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Sweet finish that from BAMBAM.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Arsenal are fucking up again letting the PEA leave.
Van Persie anyone
Van Persie anyone
Glory Glory Man United
El Capitan
Posts: 42 701
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Thing is I think he does actually want to stay... Van Persie, Fabregas, Nasri etc didnt
He just wants a contract offer thats in line with what he could get elsewhere
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 817
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
A pretty good game this.
I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite). I fucking hate Chelsea.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:15:04 PM
A pretty good game this.
I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite). I fucking hate Chelsea.
3-2 arsenal win will do me, at 33/1
Glory Glory Man United
RiversideRifle
Posts: 311
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 07:22:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:15:04 PM
A pretty good game this.
I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite). I fucking hate Chelsea.
3-2 arsenal win will do me, at 33/1
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 936
Once in every lifetime
Re: Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:03:27 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 07:22:08 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 07:15:04 PM
A pretty good game this.
I hope Arsenal cling on (even though they are a bit shite). I fucking hate Chelsea.
3-2 arsenal win will do me, at 33/1
We dont all edit our bets to make us out a big winner....
Glory Glory Man United
