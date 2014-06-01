Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Fruit N Nut 1 Arsenal 1
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Today at 05:36:28 PM
Pulisic
RIK MAYALL
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:38:37 PM
COME TO PAPI 💰💲💸👻👻👻👻👍👍👍


HAD HIM AS 1ST SCORER 👍👍👍👍🙈🙈🙈

MY NEPHEW COMES GOOD 💙

BEER ME BOYZ 🤠🌈👍🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻🍺🍻
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #2 on: Today at 05:38:54 PM
👍😂😂😂👍💷💷💷
LEON TROTSKY
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Reply #3 on: Today at 05:40:28 PM
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Reply #4 on: Today at 05:59:14 PM
1 goal too late  klins
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Reply #5 on: Today at 06:12:27 PM
Not a bad game this.

Where's fruit n nut gone?

He's been very quiet since he scored
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL
RIK MAYALL


Reply #6 on: Today at 06:38:00 PM
Bad day for fruit n nut, scores then tears his hammy
RIK MAYALL
